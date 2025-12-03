Animal Cruelty On Peak! Old Video Of Man Dumping Barbecue Sauce Into Live Fish's Mouth For 'Fun Reel' Resurfaces

Animal Cruelty On Peak! Old Video Of Man Dumping Barbeque Sauce Into Live Fish's Mouth For 'Fun Reel' Resurfaces | X @PostinClips

A disturbing old video has resurfaced on social media, sparking shock and outrage among netizens. The clip, originally dated back to July 2024, shows a man engaging in blatant animal cruelty by pouring barbecue sauce into a live fish’s mouth for the sake of making a “fun reel.”

In the viral footage, the man is seen standing near a pond with an accomplice recording. He grabs a live fish with his bare hands, forcefully stretches its mouth open, and empties a bottle of barbecue sauce inside. The fish visibly struggles, gasping for life. The man then pours additional sauce over the fish’s body, mockingly making it resemble a prepared dish before tossing it back into the water.

WATCH VIDEO:

This man dumps barbecue sauce into fish’s mouths and posts it on instagram pic.twitter.com/RDAQORrJw3 — ͏ Posting Clips (@PostinClips) November 30, 2025

The resurfaced video has enraged social media users, who are calling for strict action against such cruel behavior. Many online are condemning the man’s actions as “unnecessarily barbaric,” “heartless,” and “beyond disgusting.”

Animal lovers and activists have also raised concerns about the impact of such content, warning that it promotes cruelty under the guise of entertainment. The identity of the individuals involved and whether any action was taken at the time remains unclear.

Many users are claiming to identify the victim and sharing a screenshot of an Instagram handle that has a similar picture of a barbecue bottle inside a fish's mouth as its profile picture.

