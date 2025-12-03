 'Drunk' Raccoon Spotted Passed Out In Bathroom At US Liquor Store After Chaotic Rampage; Visuals Inside
In a dramatic turn of events in Ashland, Virginia, a liquor store staff member arrived on Saturday morning to find an unexpected, and apparently intoxicated, intruder passed out in the bathroom. The culprit turned out to be a raccoon that had allegedly broken into the store and helped itself to various alcoholic beverages before losing consciousness.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
'Drunk' Raccoon Spotted Passed Out In Bathroom At US Liquor Store After Chaotic Rampage; Visuals Inside | Facebook @Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter

According to Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, Officer Martin responded to the unusual call from the Ashland ABC Store. Upon arrival, she discovered a raccoon had ransacked multiple shelves and then passed out in the bathroom, seemingly knocked out after its wild spree.

TAKE A LOOK:

The animal shelter shared details of the incident on Facebook along with photos of the raccoon, jokingly referring to the creature as a suspect experiencing “a hangover and poor life choices.” Officials confirmed the raccoon was “very intoxicated” but showed no signs of injury.

Officer Martin safely transported the raccoon to the animal shelter, where it was allowed to rest and recover before release. After a few hours of sleep, the animal regained full consciousness and was later returned to the wild.

The shelter praised Officer Martin for handling the unusual situation with professionalism and humor. “Just another day in the life at Hanover Animal Protection,” the post added.

The story has since gone viral online, leaving social media users amused and fascinated by the raccoon’s chaotic night out.

A tragic incident at the João Pessoa zoo in Brazil, locally known as Parque Zoobotânico Arruda Câmara or “Bica,” left visitors in shock after a 19-year-old man was mauled to death by a lioness. The horrific episode unfolded while the zoo was open to the public, leading to scenes of chaos as onlookers watched the situation escalate within moments.

