On Camera: Indian Woman In Poland Tries To Forcefully 'Kiss Minor Kid In Lift', Issues Video Apology Amid Social Media Backlash | X @choga_don

A video showing an Indian woman based in Poland allegedly trying forcefully to kiss a minor boy while in the lift is going massively viral on social media. It shows a woman who is also a popular social media influencer known for her heartwarming content with a foreign kid inside a lift. She can be seen recording a video of them together while approaching the kid to kiss him, while he pushes her off.

The incident has mounted a widespread backlash against the woman for her actions, and netizens are citing her act as sexual harassment of the minor. "It's absolutely Illegal under POSCO! It's a non-bailable offence," a user commented on the video.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the clip, the woman, identified as Vijaya Nair according to her social media handle, can be seen recording herself with the minor in the lift. The woman comes closer to the kid, trying to talk to him, and attempts to kiss him twice as he pushes her back. As soon as the lift opened, the kid ran off from the scene.

Woman Apologizes Amid Backlash:

The woman issued a clarification statement after the backlash and stated that the kid was not a stranger rather it was her friend's son with whom she went shopping. She also stated that she was not aware of the strict laws and rules in Europe against child harassment and sexual assault on children. She also urged netizens not to cite this as sexual harassment and asked them to know the full story before criticizing her.

A creepy Indian woman harassing a minor boy.



Reverse the gender and see the outrage. pic.twitter.com/DC4dAqR90i — Chota Don (@choga_don) December 2, 2025

Some posts are also claiming that the woman was arrested due to the fake harassment allegations, which were later debunked by her on her Instagram handle.