'Humanity Is Still Alive': 3-Year-Old Chinese Kid Spotted Wandering Alone On Streets At Midnight; Commuters Step In To Help | WATCH | X @China_Fact

A heartwarming incident from China is drawing widespread praise online after a three-year-old boy was found wandering alone on a cold street in the middle of the night. The child, dressed in only light clothing and barefoot, was seen trembling in the freezing weather at around 3 AM.

According to local reports, a food delivery worker noticed the boy running onto the road and immediately stopped his bike to help. Concerned for the child's safety, he guided him to a warmer spot. Moments later, a passing driver stepped in as well and allowed the child to sit inside his car so he could warm up.

WATCH VIDEO:

At around 3 a.m., a 3-year-old boy wearing only light clothes ran barefoot onto a cold street.

He was shivering badly from the freezing weather.

A food delivery worker saw him, stopped his work, and took the child to a warm place.

A driver also helped by letting the boy sit in… pic.twitter.com/ko3HL5zAgz — China Perspective (@China_Fact) December 3, 2025

Authorities were alerted, and the police soon traced the situation back to the child's home. Investigations revealed that the boy’s mother had been working overtime, and upon waking up alone, the child panicked and ran outside in search of her.

The boy’s parents expressed deep gratitude to the two Good Samaritans who ensured his safety in such harsh conditions. Local police acknowledged the commendable actions of the delivery worker and the driver by presenting them with certificates of honor.

The video of the incident has since gone viral, with many social media users calling it a touching reminder that “humanity is still alive.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Thank god he found the two good Samaritans at the right time. Nice to see the appreciation for their good deed," one user commented.

Another user commented, "If this happened in the US, the parents would be sent to prison, and the child would be sent to a foster home."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user wrote, "In another country, they would have easily charged him for abduction without checking facts and footage."