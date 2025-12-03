VIDEO: 2 AM Cycle Ride Of Hyderabad Woman Goes Viral, Netizens Call It 'Foreign Country' | Instagram @theinmegirl

A late-night cycling video of a woman from Hyderabad is taking social media by storm, sparking widespread admiration for the city’s growing infrastructure. In the viral clip, the young woman is seen riding a bicycle with a group on a dedicated cycling path at around 2 AM, expressing her excitement and disbelief at the experience.

“I am literally cycling 2 AM in the morning, and the weather is so good. I don't know if I have experienced this ever in my life,” she says joyfully in the video, which has since drawn thousands of views and comments.

Social media users were quick to react, many calling the location “unreal” and comparing it to a “foreign country.” Several were surprised to see such a safe, well-lit stretch available for cyclists at that hour, praising Hyderabad for its evolving urban planning.

Healthway Cycling Track In Hyderabad:

The video was shot at Hyderabad’s Healthway Cycling Track, India’s first solar-covered and 24x7 cycling track. The 23-km stretch runs parallel to the Outer Ring Road and is designed to promote eco-friendly transportation and active living. The track features around 16,000 solar panels that generate renewable energy, while also providing shade for cyclists during the day.

Equipped with bike rentals, parking facilities, toilets, seating, and play zones, the track caters to cyclists of all ages and skill levels. Safety has also been prioritized with CCTV surveillance, night lighting, and monitored entry points.

Though relatively new, the cycling corridor has quickly become one of the city’s most popular fitness and leisure spots. The viral video has only amplified its appeal, with many viewers expressing interest in visiting and experiencing the late-night ride themselves.