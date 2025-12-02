Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees; Wins Hearts On Internet | Instagram @mallus.in_finland

A heartwarming video of a Malayali family living in Finland has taken social media by storm, showcasing their remarkable creativity, and resilience amid low temperatures as they built a human-sized ice home amid heavy snowfall outside their residence. The husband, wife, and their young child are seen turning a freezing winter day into a joyful family outing that has now captivated millions.

The video shows the family crafting brick-shaped ice blocks using simple foil food containers. They filled the containers with coloured water, placed them outdoors, and let the sub-zero temperatures freeze them solid. Within hours, the vibrantly coloured bricks emerged, which the father then used to construct a fully functional ice home.

WATCH VIDEO:

Throughout the clip, the family is seen working together, laughing, and enjoying the process as they stack the icy blocks to build the structure. In several stunning moments captured in the video, the family pauses to admire the Aurora Borealis dancing across the night sky, adding a magical backdrop to their winter adventure.

Once the igloo-style house was completed, the family stepped inside to enjoy their creation. Despite the temperature hovering around just 2°C, the trio appeared thrilled as they relaxed in their ice home, sleeping, eating, and even firing up a small barbecue inside the frosty structure.

The video has gone viral across platforms, with viewers praising the family's creativity, bonding, and ability to turn an ordinary winter day into an extraordinary memory. Many users have expressed admiration for the innovative use of household items to build the colourful ice bricks, while others applauded the family’s spirit of adventure.