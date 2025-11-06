IMD Forecasts Rain In Delhi, Haryana, Noida, Ghaziabad & Punjab Today As Snowfall Intensifies Across Northern Hills | Representative image

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert predicting light rainfall across parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Noida and Ghaziabad on Thursday, November 6.

The forecast comes after a big drop in temperatures over the past 24 hours, driven by cold winds coming in from snow-covered regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

Cold Winds Sweep Northern Plains

Since Wednesday evening, icy winds from the Himalayan states have caused a noticeable dip in temperatures across north India. In Delhi and its adjoining areas, the minimum temperature has fallen to around 18-19°C. The change in wind pattern has also had a temporary positive effect on the city’s air quality. According to reports, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar dropped to 261, a marked improvement compared to recent readings.

The IMD attributed the ongoing shift in weather conditions to an active western disturbance currently influencing the northern belt. Officials said this system is responsible for both the snowfall in higher altitudes and the likelihood of rain across the plains.

Fresh Snowfall in Popular Hill Destinations

Continuous snowfall has been reported in several hill regions, including Kedarnath, Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, intensifying the cold across the Himalayan valleys. In Jammu and Kashmir, popular tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Gurez and Kupwara’s Furkin Top are witnessing fresh snow, drawing large numbers of visitors.

Further north, areas like Khardung La, Shinkula and Jangla in the Kargil and Leh regions have also been blanketed in snow, with temperatures dipping below freezing in several high-altitude zones.

Weather experts say that the snowfall in these upper regions is likely to sustain cooler temperatures across the plains in the coming days, marking the early onset of winter across much of north India.