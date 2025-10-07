Disgusting! Woman Catches Juice Vendor Keeping Cloth In Utensil After Cleaning His Private Part In Dehradun - VIDEO

Woman Catches Juice Vendor Keeping Cloth In Utensil After Cleaning His Private Part In Dehradun | X | @nbh24official

Dehradun (Uttarakhand), October 07: A disgusting incident occurred in Uttarakhand's Dehradun which has increased the fear about the safety of food, especially the food items available with the street vendors. In a shameful incident, a juice vendor was caught by a woman reportedly cleaning his private part with a cloth and then using the same cloth in vessel which was used for making juice. The incident has made the people realise that fruit juice which people consume thinking that it is healthy can also prove to be unhealthy if prepared in such unhygienic conditions.

There are reports that the woman noticed the man indulged in the shameful act and confronted him. The woman started recording the incident and made the video viral on social media after which the police swung into action and his cart was confiscated. The police also asked him not to put up the cart at the same location in the future.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The woman said in the video that she saw him cleaning his private part with the cloth and then he kept the same cloth in the utensil used to prepare juice. She also threatened of slapping him if he lied while asking him about his shameful act. In response, the accused explained that he had a boil in the lower part of his stomach, which he was cleaning.

However, the woman said that this is not the location to clean his boil. He should go to the drain and clean himself there. The juice maker is seen in the video folding his hands and asking the woman to leave him and end the matter. However, the woman allegedly informed the police and legal action was taken against the accused. There are also reports that a fine was also imposed on the juice vendor for his shameful act.