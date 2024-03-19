Disgusting! Video Of Ice-Cream Seller Masturbating & Mixing Semen In Falooda In Telangana's Warangal Sparks Outrage; Culprit Held

The shocking revelation of an ice-cream seller in Telangana's Warangal selling ice cream containing urine and semen has sparked widespread outrage. With the summer season leading to a surge in demand for ice cream, fake manufacturers are capitalising on this trend. Incidents such as ice made with acid and poor-quality ingredients have surfaced in the past, but a recent horrifying incident occurred in Warangal district.

In the Nekkonda area of Warangal district, a ice-cream stall named Balaji was reportedly selling ice cream tainted with urine and semen under the guise of Falooda ice cream. Shocking video of the ice-cream seller masturbating and then mixing his semen in the falooda has surfaced on social media.

Upon receiving this disturbing information, food safety officials and police conducted raids on the ice cream facility. Several individuals involved in the production and sale of these contaminated ice creams have been detained and are under interrogation. Authorities have filed cases against them under various sections of the law and remanded them into custody.

Inspectors also examined fruit salads stored at the ice cream company and disposed of them due to concerns about contamination. Police have issued warnings to vendors selling Faluda ice cream from carts along roadsides and to owners of roadside food shops. They emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness in every aspect of food preparation, stressing that stringent action will be taken against those who fail to comply.