 Caught On Camera: Bolero Flips ‘5 Times’ On Gorakhpur–Varanasi Highway After Collision With Tata Magic; Driver Flees Scene
Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
A dramatic road accident occurred on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi four-lane highway on Saturday morning, leaving witnesses stunned and authorities puzzled after the driver fled the scene.

A speeding Bolero SUV traveling from Varanasi suddenly lost control and collided violently with a Tata Magic commercial vehicle ahead. The impact was so severe that the Bolero became airborne and flipped five to six times at high speed before coming to rest on the road.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, with footage showing the shocking sequence of events that left onlookers horrified.

In a surprising turn of events, the Bolero managed to right itself and stand upright within seconds after multiple rolls. Despite the severity of the crash, the driver emerged from the vehicle and immediately fled the scene without speaking to anyone or checking on the other vehicle's occupants.

The Tata Magic was thrown to the roadside from the impact, with its cargo scattered across a wide area of the highway.

The sudden disappearance of the Bolero driver has created a mystery for police investigators. Local witnesses described the escape as lightning-quick, with the driver vanishing before anyone could respond.

"It's miraculous that anyone survived such a violent crash," said local residents. "The way the car kept flipping, we thought the worst had happened."

Police teams rushed to the scene near Majhgawa Flyover after receiving reports of the accident. Both vehicles have been seized and taken to the police station for investigation.

The police said that CCTV footages have been analysed to identify the accused driver and arrest him. They are also working to obtain details of the vehicle owner.

