Who Is The Viral ‘Bandana Girl’? Internet Sensation Sparks Memes And Curiosity After 2-Second Video Crosses 100 Million Views On X

The Viral ‘Bandana Girl’ | X

Mumbai, November 22: A short video of a young woman wearing a bandana has taken social media by storm. A two second video which was posted on social media platform "X" has turned her into what the internet now calls the “Bandana Girl.”

The clip, which is barely a few seconds long, has gone viral across platforms, amassing over 100 million views and prompting thousands of memes, reactions and recreations. The girl behind the video has become the internet sensation, sparking curiosity among the netizens who are now eager to know more about her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has been reportedly shot in India, which shows the woman sitting casually inside an autorickshaw which is an ordinary moment that unexpectedly caught the public’s attention. While the visual is simple, her expression and striking bandana look have made her an overnight sensation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the massive buzz, the identity of the woman remains unknown. No verified information about her name, background or the context of the video has been officially confirmed. Most coverage refers to her only through the nickname assigned by social-media users - "Bandana Girl".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There are reports that the woman has been identified as Priyanga by the news site The Juggernaut. However, it is not confirmed yet. The viral content creator told the media outlet that she had initially expected only modest engagement on her short clip and the overwhelming response has taken her by surprise.

The media outlet further claimed that she has been feeling increasingly exhausted by the nonstop circulation of her video and the constant appearance of her face across social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The report also suggests that she is not sure about pursuing content creation any further as the sudden spotlight has left her overwhelmed rather than excited.

The viral clip has now become a trending reference point online. Several individuals and brands have used the moment to create posts, memes and even promotional content. A Bengaluru-based founder recently used the video’s popularity in a job posting, further pushing the clip into mainstream discussion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Although the woman’s identity is still a mystery, her sudden rise reflects how quickly small, candid moments can explode into nationwide internet trends.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The “Bandana Girl” phenomenon also highlights the unpredictable nature of social-media virality, where a single two-second clip can create a cultural wave without revealing anything about the person behind it.

As curiosity grows, users continue searching for more details. For now, the viral sensation remains anonymous, leaving the internet guessing about the face behind the trend.