 'Strong Punch On Her Face Is Needed', Netizens React As Girl Harasses Man In Viral Dance Reel | WATCH
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
'Strong Punch On Her Face Is Needed', Netizens React As Girl Harasses Man In Viral Dance Reel | WATCH | X @desimojito

In a shameful visual circulating on social media, a young girl can be seen creating dance reels at a busy road near a bus stop, disturbing several commuters and shockingly harassing a middle-aged man during the video shoot. The girl inappropriately dances on the road and makes an ill-suited gesture towards the man, putting him in a visibly uncomfortable position. The viral video is circulating on the Internet, sparking outrage in the comments section among netizens. Several users are demanding to take legal action be taken against her, while many are accusing Reel-Culture as the main culprit.

In a video recorded on a busy road, the shameful act was recorded. The exact location and the details of the video are not clarified. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video. However, the netizens are slamming the girl making dance reels on the road and harassing a man on camera. At the start of the video, which shows several commuters around the girl dancer, probably waiting for a bus. The girl suddenly starts dancing, when a passerby tries to get out of her she notices him and starts making inappropriate gestures towards him.

WATCH VIDEO:

Further, the man gets stunned when the girl suddenly pushes him and makes it look like it was a mistake. The video ends with the girl dancing while staring at the man.

Netizens Reactions:

The video was posted by @desimojito. The caption of the video reads, 'He should file a case of harassment against her." One user wrote, "This reel culture is slowly destroying the sanity of these so-called influencers."

Another user wrote, "Imagine a guy doing the same to a random girl on the road.. men are not safe these days.. even when he was trying to escape."

While one user commented, "Can she be arrested and put in jail , where she can dance for 10 years, along with jail warden, sweeper aunt, and police personnel."

Another user commented, "One strong punch on her face could have fixed the problem."

