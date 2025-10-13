'You're Coming Home, There's No War': Freed Israeli Hostage Matan Angrest Talks To Mother On Video Call After Being Held For 738 Days By Hamas

'You're Coming Home, There's No War': Freed Israeli Hostage Matan Zangauker Talks To Mother On Video Call After Being Held For 738 Days By Hamas |

Tel Aviv: In a moment of overwhelming emotion after more than two years of anguish, Einav Zangauker, an Israeli mother, finally spoke to her son, Matan Angrest, after his release from Hamas captivity. A video of their first conversation after 738 days apart has gone viral, showing both relief and heartbreak amid the continuing hostage crisis.

Welcome Home, Matan Angrest



Matan, 22, was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 from his tank near Nahal Oz.



Matan, 22, was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 from his tank near Nahal Oz.

Matan is a devoted son and brother to 3 siblings. Known for his kind spirit, determination and love of sports. He once played for Hapoel Haifa's youth soccer team and is an

Matan's Emotional Video Call With Mother Einav

In the emotional clip, Einav can be heard saying in a trembling voice, “You’re coming home. There’s no war. It’s over. I love you.” She can be seen seated in a vehicle while Matan can be seen surrounded by fellow hostages who were waiting to be freed.

Einav Zangauker in a phone call with her son Matan, who is on his way back from Hamas captivity:



"You are all coming home. I love you. My life. The war is over. The war is over. There is no war. You are coming home, my life. You are coming home. There is no war. There is no war.

After 2 years held in tunnels with no connection to the outside world, Hamas is now connecting hostages to video chats with their families (for propaganda purposes). This is Einav Zangauker speaking to Matan: “the war is over, you are all coming home”. pic.twitter.com/bLgvUzxHUr — Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) October 13, 2025

Matan Among 7 Hostages Freed By Hamas Today

Twenty-five-year-old Matan Angrest was among seven hostages freed by Hamas on Monday, October 13, as part of a ceasefire deal mediated by international negotiators and implemented through the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The freed group, handed over to Israeli forces in northern Gaza, included Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal. All were taken for medical and psychological evaluation upon their return.

After 738 days in captivity in Gaza, Matan, Gali, Ziv, Alon, Eitan, Omri and Guy are coming home. 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/gklAwKhG1u — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2025

Matan Was Abducted With His Girlfriend On Oct 7

Matan was abducted along with his girlfriend Ilana Gritzewsky during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Kibbutz Nir Oz. The couple had been living together after meeting while managing a cannabis greenhouse. On that morning, when Hamas gunmen broke into their home, Matan reportedly held the safe room door shut so Ilana could escape through a window. However, both were captured soon after, dressed only in pyjamas and socks, and taken into Gaza.

According to a New York Times report, before being taken, Matan’s last messages to his mother were hauntingly simple: “Mum, I love you” and “Someone is here.” Ilana was released in November 2023 as part of the first hostage exchange, but Matan remained in captivity, moved across Gaza in mosques, tents and tunnels by militants disguised as women to avoid detection.

Reports from previously released hostages described Matan’s deteriorating physical and emotional condition during captivity. In June, Hamas released a photo confirming he was alive but threatened to execute him, accusing the IDF of besieging his location. His image later appeared on a Hamas stage in February, captioned “Time is running out.”