Gaza Peace Plan: Red Cross Hands Over First Batch Of 7 Hostages Released By Hamas To Israeli Forces; VIDEO

Hamas releases 1st batch of seven Israeli hostages | X

Tel Aviv: Militant group Hamas on Monday, October 13, released the first batch of seven hostages. The Red Cross handed over the hostages to Israeli forces in Northern Gaza. The development came as the US President Donald Trump-proposed Gaza Peace Plan came into effect.

The seven hostages handed over to Israeli forces are - Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal. These hostages will now undergo a brief psychological evaluation.

Israel confirms Hamas has released the first seven hostages. Families and friends cheer and embrace as they watch the moment live, including relatives of hostages Nimrod Cohen and Alon Ohel.



Subscribe to OAN LIVE for more updates https://t.co/Ci8c350hE1 pic.twitter.com/O1pmUTcYq2 — One America News (@OANN) October 13, 2025

Crowds erupted in loud cheers upon hearing the news at the Hostages Square, reported Times of Israel. Notably, for the fourth consecutive day, the ceasefire holds between Israeli forces and Hamas.

Notably, as part of the peace place, Hamas will release a group of 20 living hostages after two years in captivity, while Israel will release Palestinian prisoners.

जिन 20 बंधकों को आज रिहा किया जाना है उनमें से 7 इज़रायली बंधकों को रिहा कर दिया गया है और वे अब इज़रायली सेना के साथ हैं https://t.co/papaD7F5B1 pic.twitter.com/mOgSu7jdt2 — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) October 13, 2025

The released hostage will be escorted out of Gaza to an army facility near Re'im, where they will undergo an initial physical and mental checkup and meet their families.

Hamas Gazze'deki İsrailli esirleri Kızılhaç heyetine teslim etmeye başladı https://t.co/yUliWcPbzO — AA Canlı (@AACanli) October 13, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister's Office shared on Monday the personal message written by PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, for the returning hostages.

The message said, "On behalf of the entire people of Israel, welcome back! We have been waiting for you. We embrace you. Sara and Benjamin Netanyahu"

On Monday, Trump headed out to Egypt, where he will be joined by several international leaders for a summit on the peace process for Gaza, ending a two-year conflict. It will mark the first momentous peace breakthrough in Trump’s second term as he forced Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas to agree to the 20-point peace deal he proposed.

Israeli Embassy Staff In New Delhi Gathered To Watch Live Visuals Of The Release Of Hostages:

Israel Embassy staff in Delhi gather to witness live visuals of the release of hostages abducted by Hamas in Oct, 2023 pic.twitter.com/AucqMvvMci — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 13, 2025

Before going to Sharm El-Sheikh for the summit, he will first stop over in Israel, where he is expected to meet Netanyahu.

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect at noon local time (5 a.m. Eastern) Friday. As part of the deal outlined by Trump, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the Israeli hostages. Israel will also allow the immediate provision of "full aid" to Gaza.

Hamas had abducted several Israelis after the October 7 attack in southern Israel.