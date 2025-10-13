 Gaza Peace Plan: Twins Among 20 Hostages Released By Hamas; Here Are Names Of Israelis Freed By Militant Group
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldGaza Peace Plan: Twins Among 20 Hostages Released By Hamas; Here Are Names Of Israelis Freed By Militant Group

Gaza Peace Plan: Twins Among 20 Hostages Released By Hamas; Here Are Names Of Israelis Freed By Militant Group

Militant group Hamas on Monday released the first batch of seven hostages as part of the US-proposed Gaza Peace Plan.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Hamas releases all 20 Israeli hostages | X

Tel Aviv: Militant group Hamas on Monday released the remaining 13 Israeli hostages as part of the US-proposed Gaza Peace Plan. Ealier in the day, the militant group released the first batch of seven hostages.

The released hostages were escorted out of Gaza to an army facility near Re'im, where they will undergo an initial physical and mental checkup and meet their families.

Israelis erupted in loud cheers upon hearing the news at the Hostages Square, reported Times of Israel. Among the hostages released were 28-year-old twins Gali and Ziv Berman.

Here are The Names All The 20 Hostages Released By Hamas:

FPJ Shorts
BJP Bihar Chief Dilip Jaiswal Announces First Candidate List Tonight As NDA Confirms Unity Ahead Of Assembly Elections
BJP Bihar Chief Dilip Jaiswal Announces First Candidate List Tonight As NDA Confirms Unity Ahead Of Assembly Elections
LG Electronics IPO Buzz Grows, GMP Jumps Before Listing; Record Subscription Signals Strong Debut
LG Electronics IPO Buzz Grows, GMP Jumps Before Listing; Record Subscription Signals Strong Debut
Gold Prices Surge By ₹2,613 To Hit Fresh Peak Of ₹1,23,977 Per 10 Grams, Buoyed By Renewed US-China Trade Tensions & Global Uncertainty
Gold Prices Surge By ₹2,613 To Hit Fresh Peak Of ₹1,23,977 Per 10 Grams, Buoyed By Renewed US-China Trade Tensions & Global Uncertainty
Pune: Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde Intervenes In Mahayuti Rift; Orders Ravindra Dhangekar To Step Back
Pune: Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde Intervenes In Mahayuti Rift; Orders Ravindra Dhangekar To Step Back

On Monday morning, the Hamas published the names of the 20 hostages. The militant group also reportedly allowed the hostages to speak with their families on video call ahead of their release.

The names all the 20 hostages released by Hamas, as reported by Reuters, are - Bar Abraham Kupershtein, Evyatar David, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Avinatan Or, Elkana Bohbot, Maxim Herkin, Nimrod Cohen, Matan Angrest, Matan Zangauker, Eitan Horn, Eitan Abraham Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran, Alon Ohel, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Ariel Cunio and David Cunio.

Details Of The First Batch of Hostages Released By The Militant Group:

Gali Berman (28)

Ziv Berman (28)

Omri Miran (48)

Matan Angrest (22)

Eitan Mor (25)

Alon Ohel (24)

Guy Gilboa-Dalal (24)

Gali and Zev were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Kibbutz Nahal Oz, and from the Nova music festival, reported The Times of India. Meanwhile, Angrest was an Israeli soldier who was reportedly kidnapped from his tank.

Meanwhile, Israel will also release around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal

After the release of the first batch of hostages, US President Donald Trump landed in Israel's Tel Aviv. Trump was received by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is Trump's first visit to Israel since he resumed charge as the US President for the second term in January this year. Later in the day, the US President and Netanyahu will meet the families of hostages, reported Times of Israel. He will depart for Egypt at 1 pm (local time) for a summit on the peace process for Gaza. Several international leaders will also attend the summit at Sharm el-Sheikh.

As part of the Gaza Peace Plan, the Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect at noon local time (5 a.m. Eastern) Friday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gaza Peace Plan: Twins Among 20 Hostages Released By Hamas; Here Are Names Of Israelis Freed By...

Gaza Peace Plan: Twins Among 20 Hostages Released By Hamas; Here Are Names Of Israelis Freed By...

US: South Carolina Authorities Investigate Deadly St Helena Island Shooting That Left 4 Dead And At...

US: South Carolina Authorities Investigate Deadly St Helena Island Shooting That Left 4 Dead And At...

US President Trump Arrives In Israel's Tel Aviv After 1st Batch Of 7 Hostages Released By Hamas As...

US President Trump Arrives In Israel's Tel Aviv After 1st Batch Of 7 Hostages Released By Hamas As...

'You're Coming Home, There's No War': Freed Israeli Hostage Matan Angrest Talks To Mother On Video...

'You're Coming Home, There's No War': Freed Israeli Hostage Matan Angrest Talks To Mother On Video...

Palestinian Journalist & Influencer Saleh Al-Jafarawi Killed In Clashes Between Hamas & Gaza...

Palestinian Journalist & Influencer Saleh Al-Jafarawi Killed In Clashes Between Hamas & Gaza...