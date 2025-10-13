Gaza Peace Plan: Twins Among 20 Hostages Released By Hamas; Here Are Names Of Israelis Freed By Militant Group

Hamas releases all 20 Israeli hostages | X

Tel Aviv: Militant group Hamas on Monday released the remaining 13 Israeli hostages as part of the US-proposed Gaza Peace Plan. Ealier in the day, the militant group released the first batch of seven hostages.

The released hostages were escorted out of Gaza to an army facility near Re'im, where they will undergo an initial physical and mental checkup and meet their families.

Electrifying atmosphere here at Hostage Square after announcement that all 20 living hostages are back in Israel pic.twitter.com/X9Whc1hCop — Judy Maltz (@MaltzJudy) October 13, 2025

Israelis erupted in loud cheers upon hearing the news at the Hostages Square, reported Times of Israel. Among the hostages released were 28-year-old twins Gali and Ziv Berman.

Here are The Names All The 20 Hostages Released By Hamas:

On Monday morning, the Hamas published the names of the 20 hostages. The militant group also reportedly allowed the hostages to speak with their families on video call ahead of their release.

The names all the 20 hostages released by Hamas, as reported by Reuters, are - Bar Abraham Kupershtein, Evyatar David, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Avinatan Or, Elkana Bohbot, Maxim Herkin, Nimrod Cohen, Matan Angrest, Matan Zangauker, Eitan Horn, Eitan Abraham Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran, Alon Ohel, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Ariel Cunio and David Cunio.

The twins Galin and Ziv Berman are back in safe hands with the IDF after 2 years as Hamas hostages pic.twitter.com/yuyGYx9fXO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 13, 2025

Details Of The First Batch of Hostages Released By The Militant Group:

Gali Berman (28)

Ziv Berman (28)

Omri Miran (48)

Matan Angrest (22)

Eitan Mor (25)

Alon Ohel (24)

Guy Gilboa-Dalal (24)

Gali and Zev were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Kibbutz Nahal Oz, and from the Nova music festival, reported The Times of India. Meanwhile, Angrest was an Israeli soldier who was reportedly kidnapped from his tank.

Meanwhile, Israel will also release around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal

🎥 WATCH: The moment the freed hostages crossed back into Israeli territory just minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/nyXnfnsOYi — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 13, 2025

After the release of the first batch of hostages, US President Donald Trump landed in Israel's Tel Aviv. Trump was received by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is Trump's first visit to Israel since he resumed charge as the US President for the second term in January this year. Later in the day, the US President and Netanyahu will meet the families of hostages, reported Times of Israel. He will depart for Egypt at 1 pm (local time) for a summit on the peace process for Gaza. Several international leaders will also attend the summit at Sharm el-Sheikh.

As part of the Gaza Peace Plan, the Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect at noon local time (5 a.m. Eastern) Friday.