 Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued
A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off Japan’s northern coast near Aomori and Hokkaido, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The quake prompted authorities to issue a tsunami alert, warning coastal regions of possible waves reaching up to three metres (around 10 feet), urging residents to remain cautious.

Monday, December 08, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
Tokyo: Japan's Meteorological Agency said a powerful earthquake hit off the Japanese northern coast Monday, triggering a tsunami alert.

The agency said the magnitude 7.2 quake struck off the coast of Aomori and Hokkaido.

It issued an alert in the region for a tsunami of up to 3 metres (up to 10 feet).

