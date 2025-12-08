Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued

Tokyo: Japan's Meteorological Agency said a powerful earthquake hit off the Japanese northern coast Monday, triggering a tsunami alert.
The agency said the magnitude 7.2 quake struck off the coast of Aomori and Hokkaido.
It issued an alert in the region for a tsunami of up to 3 metres (up to 10 feet).
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)
