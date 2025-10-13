US President Trump Arrives In Israel's Tel Aviv After 1st Batch Of 7 Hostages Released By Hamas As Part Of Gaza Peace Plan; VIDEO

US President Trump Arrives In Israel's Tel Aviv After 1st Batch Of 7 Hostages Released By Hamas (Screengrab) | X/@ColdAsBarzel

Tel Aviv: US President Donald Trump on Monday, October 13, landed in Israel's Tel Aviv after militant group Hamas released the first batch of seven hostages. Trump was received by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is Trump's first visit to Israel since he resumed charge as the US President for the second term in January this year. He previously visited Israel in 2017.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump arrives in Israel. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and PM Benjamin Netanyahu receive him.



The US has touched down here as first set of hostages has been received by Israel Defense Forces.



(Source: GPO VIA REUTERS) pic.twitter.com/6SBMWZcuHO — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

Later in the day, the US President and Netanyahu will meet the families of hostages, reported Times of Israel. He will depart for Egypt at 1 pm (local time) for a summit on the peace process for Gaza, ending a two-year conflict.

Several international leaders will also attend the summit at Sharm el-Sheikh.

Earlier in the day, Hamas released the first batch of seven hostages. The Red Cross handed over the hostages to Israeli forces in Northern Gaza. The seven hostages handed over to Israeli forces are - Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal. These hostages will now undergo a brief psychological evaluation.

Notably, as part of the peace place, Hamas will release a group of 20 living hostages after two years in captivity, while Israel will release Palestinian prisoners.

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect at noon local time (5 a.m. Eastern) Friday.