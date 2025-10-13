 Pakistan: Six Workers Died After Mine Collapsed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan: Six Workers Died After Mine Collapsed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Six Workers Died After Mine Collapsed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The incident occurred in Tora Warai, central Kurram district, on Sunday, when a section of the mine collapsed after a blast, causing a sudden rise in water level.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Six Workers Died After Mine Collapsed In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | File Pic (Representative Image)

Peshawar: Six workers were killed when the mine they were working in collapsed due to an explosion in Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Tora Warai, central Kurram district, on Sunday, when a section of the mine collapsed after a blast, causing a sudden rise in water level.

According to rescue officials, the blast triggered a surge in underground water, which forced the mine to cave in.

The collapse occurred shortly after the explosion, leaving the mine workers stuck inside, the police said.

FPJ Shorts
Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Praises 70-Year-Old Anupam Kher For Learning Tauba Tauba Hookstep In Just 10 Seconds: 'I Took A Day To Learn...'
Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Praises 70-Year-Old Anupam Kher For Learning Tauba Tauba Hookstep In Just 10 Seconds: 'I Took A Day To Learn...'
Mumbai News: MMRC Launches WhatsApp-based Ticketing For Mumbai Metro Line 3 Commuters
Mumbai News: MMRC Launches WhatsApp-based Ticketing For Mumbai Metro Line 3 Commuters
‘Champion Girta Zaroor Hai Par…’: Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional After Winning Filmfare Best Actor Award - Watch
‘Champion Girta Zaroor Hai Par…’: Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional After Winning Filmfare Best Actor Award - Watch
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Unveils Virbhadra Singh Statue In Shimla, Priyanka Gandhi Calls Him ‘Soul Of Himachal'; VIDEO
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Unveils Virbhadra Singh Statue In Shimla, Priyanka Gandhi Calls Him ‘Soul Of Himachal'; VIDEO
Read Also
After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates...
article-image

The body of one mineworker has been retrieved while the rest are still under the rubble.

Joint rescue teams from the Hangu and Kurram districts are at the scene to retrieve the bodies of the remaining workers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Commotion Erupts During Trump’s Address At Israel’s Knesset; Disruptive Member Escorted Out -...

Commotion Erupts During Trump’s Address At Israel’s Knesset; Disruptive Member Escorted Out -...

Israeli PM Netanyahu Gifts A Golden Peace Dove To Trump After Gaza Truce

Israeli PM Netanyahu Gifts A Golden Peace Dove To Trump After Gaza Truce

'Skies Are Calm, Guns Are Silent': US President Donald Trump On Historic Gaza Peace Deal - VIDEO

'Skies Are Calm, Guns Are Silent': US President Donald Trump On Historic Gaza Peace Deal - VIDEO

Pakistan: Six Workers Died After Mine Collapsed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Six Workers Died After Mine Collapsed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Brave Dog Airlifted After Being Injured on Arizona Hiking Trail, Heartwarming Video Wins Hearts On...

Brave Dog Airlifted After Being Injured on Arizona Hiking Trail, Heartwarming Video Wins Hearts On...