Israeli PM Netanyahu Gifts A Golden Peace Dove To Trump After Gaza Truce

A golden peace dove was presented to US President Donald Trump by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump visited Israel on Monday, coinciding with Hamas handing back all remaining live Israeli hostages, a key moment marking the Gaza ceasefire.

Trump, who brokered the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, is scheduled to address members of the Israeli Parliament today before departing for Egypt to attend the signing of the Gaza Peace Summit.

Upon arriving in Israel, Trump hailed the truce, saying, “The war is over. This is a great day, a new beginning.” He also expressed confidence that Hamas would comply with the disarmament provisions outlined in the agreement.

Earlier in the day, Hamas freed 20 Israeli hostages as part of a prisoner exchange deal negotiated under the US-mediated ceasefire. The hostages were released in two stages, seven were handed over to the Red Cross in the first round, followed by the remaining 13. In return, Israel is set to release more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners.

Trump will next travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, where he will co-chair the Gaza Peace Summit alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The high-level gathering will be attended by leaders from more than 20 nations. The summit aims to strengthen peace efforts in the Middle East and lay the foundation for long-term regional stability.