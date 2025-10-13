 Israeli PM Netanyahu Gifts A Golden Peace Dove To Trump After Gaza Truce
Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

A golden peace dove was presented to US President Donald Trump by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump visited Israel on Monday, coinciding with Hamas handing back all remaining live Israeli hostages, a key moment marking the Gaza ceasefire.

Trump, who brokered the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, is scheduled to address members of the Israeli Parliament today before departing for Egypt to attend the signing of the Gaza Peace Summit.

Upon arriving in Israel, Trump hailed the truce, saying, “The war is over. This is a great day, a new beginning.” He also expressed confidence that Hamas would comply with the disarmament provisions outlined in the agreement.

Trump will next travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, where he will co-chair the Gaza Peace Summit alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The high-level gathering will be attended by leaders from more than 20 nations. The summit aims to strengthen peace efforts in the Middle East and lay the foundation for long-term regional stability.

