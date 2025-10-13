 'Fighting With Pakistan Stopped After Requests From Saudi Arabia & Qatar: Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi - VIDEO
Replying to media queries, the visiting minister said Afghanistan retaliated to Pakistani aggression on the border, and objectives were achieved. "During the operation, our friendly countries, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE, requested that the war should stop, and we agreed," Muttaqi said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi | ANI

New Delhi: Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday said Afghanistan achieved its objective in the border skirmish against Pakistan, and stopped the attack at the request of Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Replying to media queries, the visiting minister said Afghanistan retaliated to Pakistani aggression on the border, and objectives were achieved.

"During the operation, our friendly countries, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE, requested that the war should stop, and we agreed," Muttaqi said.

There has been no significant incident after that, he added.

"We believe that war is not a solution to any problem. Dialogue and diplomacy are needed to resolve issues. This will be our policy in future as well. We want people in the region to live in peace and prosper, and lead a good life," Muttaqi said.

'The War Is Over': US President Donald Trump Declares End Of Gaza Conflict, Heads For Peace Talks In...
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by industry body Ficci.

