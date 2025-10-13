 Ukrainian Crypto Trader Konstantin Ganich Found Dead In Lamborghini With Bullet Wound Amid Market Crash
Rahul M
Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Ukrainian cryptocurrency trader Konstantin Galich, known in the crypto world as Kostya Kudo, was discovered dead inside his Lamborghini Urus in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district on 11 October, with a gunshot wound to his head. Authorities found a firearm registered in his name at the scene, and police are examining whether the incident was a suicide, according to the New York Post. Galich was a well-known personality in the cryptocurrency sector and had reportedly been struggling with depression linked to financial troubles prior to his death.

The Kyiv Police Department's Telegram channel indicated that investigators are working to establish whether Galich took his own life or if foul play was involved. According to police, Galich had confided in family members about experiencing depression over financial problems and had sent them a farewell message the day before his body was discovered.

A statement published on Galich's official Telegram channel announced, "Konstantin Kudo tragically passed away. The causes are being investigated. We will keep you posted on any further news."

His death occurred during a substantial cryptocurrency market downturn sparked by US President Donald Trump's declaration of a 100% tariff on Chinese imports. The market crash eliminated over $19 billion in leveraged positions and liquidated more than 1.6 million trading accounts. Bitcoin fell nearly 8% to approximately $111,500, whilst Ethereum declined 12.7% to $3,778.31. This crash marked the largest liquidation event in cryptocurrency history, exceeding previous downturns such as the 2020 COVID crash and the 2022 FTX collapse.

Konstantin Galich, aged 32, was a Ukrainian crypto investor and influencer who held considerable standing in the international cryptocurrency community. He co-founded the Cryptology Key trading academy and had built a reputation for providing insightful market analysis and strategic guidance on digital assets.

