 US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States

US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States

A massive winter storm has disrupted life across the US, cancelling over 14,800 flights and shutting roads as extreme cold, snow, ice and freezing rain spread across the eastern two-thirds of the country. Emergency declarations have been issued in multiple states, with authorities warning of life-threatening cold, power outages, and dangerous travel conditions.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States | Representative Image

Washington DC: As the winter storm intensified in the United States over the weekend, more than 14,000 flights have been cancelled from Saturday through Monday, CNN reported.

US President Trump has issued emergency declarations for 10 states as authorities continue to prepare for frigid cold which will sweep across the eastern two-thirds of the country.

In the wake of the storm, over 14,800 flights have been cancelled between Saturday and Monday, with stretches of interstate shut down from dangerous road conditions, CNN reported, citing FlightAware.

According to CNN, 43% of American Airlines' scheduled flights have been grounded, and 35% of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines' scheduled flights.

FPJ Shorts
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Urges Youth To Register As Voters On Turning 18, Says It Will 'Strengthen Democracy'
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Urges Youth To Register As Voters On Turning 18, Says It Will 'Strengthen Democracy'
'Tom Cruise In The Real World': A Young Man Climbs 101-Story Taipei Skyscraper With No Ropes Goes Viral; Take A Look!
'Tom Cruise In The Real World': A Young Man Climbs 101-Story Taipei Skyscraper With No Ropes Goes Viral; Take A Look!
'State Protocol Not Politics': Sanjay Nirupam Defends Eknath Shinde-Pawar Presence At Chief Justice Suryakant Ceremony
'State Protocol Not Politics': Sanjay Nirupam Defends Eknath Shinde-Pawar Presence At Chief Justice Suryakant Ceremony
New Twist In Yuzvendra Chahal's Personal Life? Star Cricketer Spotted With Shefali Bagga Amid RJ Mahvash Unfollow Drama; Video
New Twist In Yuzvendra Chahal's Personal Life? Star Cricketer Spotted With Shefali Bagga Amid RJ Mahvash Unfollow Drama; Video
Read Also
Massive Winter Storm Grips US, Millions Without Power As Emergencies Spread Across States
article-image

It further noted that Saturday saw more than 4,000 cancellations, primarily in Dallas and Charlotte, and Monday already has more than 1,600 flights cancelled, with the majority of the effects in New York and Boston.

Meanwhile, US President Trump approved emergency declarations for Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and West Virginia, and said that authorities are working closely with FEMA, Governors, and State Emergency Management teams to ensure the safety of everyone.

As per the National Weather Service, the winter storm would sweep across the eastern two-thirds of the US over the weekend. Noting that sub-zero lows will spread from northern and central plains into the northeast through Sunday, NWS said that sub-freezing temperatures are expected each night as far south as the Gulf Coast.

Read Also
US Winter Storm Alert: Millions Face Heavy Snow, Freezing Rain, & Risk Of Prolonged Power Outages
article-image

It said that extremely cold temperatures would expand across the eastern two-thirds of the US, with very cold weather continuing through the next week, and advised preparing for the "life-threatening cold," as wind chills and prolonged cold could pose a risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

In another post on X, it said the winter storm would expand into the Mid-Atlantic states tonight, then into the Northeast late Sunday.

Read Also
United States: Powerful Winter Storm Paralyzes Northeast US, Grounds Thousands Of Flights
article-image

According to the NWS, heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain will have significant impacts across much of the eastern half of the United States.

As the storm approaches, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem urged people to stay off the roads and take necessary precautions.

Read Also
US: Powerful Winter Storm Batters California, Triggers Mudslides, Rescues And Evacuations | Viral...
article-image

A massive winter storm is sweeping across the US, bringing heavy snow, ice, and record-breaking cold temperatures. The storm spans over 1,300 miles, with impacts expected across more than 2,000 miles from Texas to New England through Sunday, reported CNN.

Increasing ice accumulation is causing power outages across the South, with thunder and lightning possible in areas of heavy freezing rain and sleet.

More than half of Americans will experience subzero wind chills, locking snow and ice in place and leaving those without power shivering for days.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings, and emergency declarations have been made in over 17 states, according to CNN.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
'Focus On What We Can Control,' Says Canadian PM Mark Carney After US President Donald Trump...
'Focus On What We Can Control,' Says Canadian PM Mark Carney After US President Donald Trump...
Bangladesh: Hindu Youth Burned To Death In Narsingdi Amid Rising Communal Violence & Political...
Bangladesh: Hindu Youth Burned To Death In Narsingdi Amid Rising Communal Violence & Political...
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Rebukes US President Donald Trump's NATO Remarks, Defends Alliance's Role...
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Rebukes US President Donald Trump's NATO Remarks, Defends Alliance's Role...
US Pivots National Security Focus To China, Indo-Pacific In 2026 Defense Strategy
US Pivots National Security Focus To China, Indo-Pacific In 2026 Defense Strategy