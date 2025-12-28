 United States: Powerful Winter Storm Paralyzes Northeast US, Grounds Thousands Of Flights
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUnited States: Powerful Winter Storm Paralyzes Northeast US, Grounds Thousands Of Flights

United States: Powerful Winter Storm Paralyzes Northeast US, Grounds Thousands Of Flights

A powerful winter storm hit the US Northeast and Great Lakes, causing heavy snow, widespread power outages, and severe travel disruptions. Over 5,580 flights were delayed and 860 canceled, with major New York airports heavily affected. Governors declared states of emergency as ice and snow weighed on infrastructure ahead of the busy holiday travel period.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
United States: Powerful Winter Storm Paralyzes Northeast US, Grounds Thousands Of Flights | Representative Image

New York: A strong winter storm slammed across the US Northeast and Great Lakes regions from Friday evening to Saturday, dumping snow, crippling holiday travel and leaving tens of thousands out of power.

As of 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, more than 5,580 flights within, to or out of the United States were delayed and at least 860 were canceled, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware, Xinhua news agency reported.

Flight delays and cancellations piled up due to severe weather, with three major airports in the New York metropolitan area among the hardest hit.

The Federal Aviation Administration estimated that flights to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport were delayed by an average of about two hours Saturday morning.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Govt & Private School Teachers To Undergo New Online Professional Training Courses
Delhi Govt & Private School Teachers To Undergo New Online Professional Training Courses
Chaotic Scenes! Jose Alvarado Involved In Heated Altercation With Mark Williams During NBA Game; VIDEO
Chaotic Scenes! Jose Alvarado Involved In Heated Altercation With Mark Williams During NBA Game; VIDEO
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' At 391 As Smog Covers City; Noida Hits 'Severe' Pollution Levels At 415
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' At 391 As Smog Covers City; Noida Hits 'Severe' Pollution Levels At 415
Delhi State Cancer Institute To Expand 'PANKH' Initiative, Boosting Cancer Awareness In Schools
Delhi State Cancer Institute To Expand 'PANKH' Initiative, Boosting Cancer Awareness In Schools
Read Also
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin A 'Man Of War'...
article-image

Winter storm alerts covered areas from New York to Philadelphia, with travelers and residents warned to exercise caution from the storm.

The powerful storm came ahead of the busiest travel day of the holiday season, with 2.86 million travelers expected to fly on Sunday, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration.

Ahead of the major winter storm, the governors of New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency, urging travelers to monitor weather conditions and road closures and follow safety protocols.

In Michigan, more than 30,000 homes and businesses were without power Saturday morning as ice weighed on trees and power lines.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh, Urges Protection Of Minorities

US Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh, Urges Protection Of Minorities

United States: Powerful Winter Storm Paralyzes Northeast US, Grounds Thousands Of Flights

United States: Powerful Winter Storm Paralyzes Northeast US, Grounds Thousands Of Flights

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin A 'Man Of War'...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin A 'Man Of War'...

Myanmar Votes Under Junta Rule In First Election Since 2021 Coup

Myanmar Votes Under Junta Rule In First Election Since 2021 Coup

Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting: 'Willing To Do Whatever It Takes To End War With Russia,' Says Ukraine...

Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting: 'Willing To Do Whatever It Takes To End War With Russia,' Says Ukraine...