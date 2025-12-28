Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin A 'Man Of War' Following Fresh Strikes On Kyiv | File Pic

Nova Scotia [Canada]: After Russia unleashed a fresh wave of strikes on Kyiv and nearby regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "man of war." Speaking in Halifax, Nova Scotia, alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Zelensky linked the prolonged assault to Russia's intentions, a day before his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida.

"We want peace," Zelensky said. "And he's a man of war." Zelensky made a stop in Canada as he prepared for talks with Trump on Sunday in Florida, where he is expected to present a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the nearly four-year-long conflict. Trump has earlier stated that any peace proposal would require his "approval." During his stopover, Zelensky held discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as well as leaders from NATO and the European Union.

Дякую за зустріч, Марку! Сьогодні в Канаді разом з паном Премʼєр-міністром Карні, як і домовлялись. Разом говоримо з нашими друзями з Європи. Вдячний за всю підтримку для України, та особливо це стосується підтримки ППО.



Росія продовжує знущатися з наших міст і людей. Москва… pic.twitter.com/mSgFyGCsio — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 27, 2025

He urged strong positions on both the battlefield and the diplomatic front to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from manipulating and evading a real and just end to the war." Following the meetings, Zelensky wrote in a post on X, "Strong positions are needed both at the front and in diplomacy to prevent Putin from manipulating and evading a real and just end to the war. The world has sufficient strength to guarantee security and peace." The remarks came hours after Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and surrounding regions, killing at least two people and injuring four others.

Zelensky alleged that Russia fired more than 500 drones and over 40 missiles during the attack. According to CNN, the assault lasted more than 10 hours, disrupting daily life in Kyiv and causing widespread power outages that lasted for several hours.

In a post on X, Zelensky said, "Another Russian attack is still ongoing: since last night, there have been almost 500 drones - a large number of 'shaheds' - as well as 40 missiles, including Kinzhals. The primary target is Kyiv - energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Regrettably, there have been hits, and ordinary residential buildings have been damaged. Rescuers are searching for a person trapped under the rubble of one of them. In some districts of the capital and the region, electricity and heating are currently unavailable. Firefighting efforts are underway. Repair crews have already begun work at some energy facilities; at others, personnel remain in shelters, and rescuers and repair teams will start work as soon as the air raid alerts stop."

Another Russian attack is still ongoing: since last night, there have been almost 500 drones – a large number of “shaheds” – as well as 40 missiles, including Kinzhals. The primary target is Kyiv – energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Regrettably, there have been hits,… pic.twitter.com/OxBntAUgla — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 27, 2025

The attack came a day after Zelensky confirmed his upcoming meeting with Trump.

The Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet the US leader at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday, December 28, 2025, where discussions will focus on the peace plan and potential US security guarantees.

