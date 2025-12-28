 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin A 'Man Of War' Following Fresh Strikes On Kyiv
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin A 'Man Of War' Following Fresh Strikes On Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin A 'Man Of War' Following Fresh Strikes On Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “man of war” after Russia launched one of its largest aerial attacks on Kyiv, firing over 500 drones and 40 missiles. Speaking in Canada, Zelensky said strong battlefield and diplomatic pressure is needed, ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump to present a peace plan.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:05 AM IST
article-image
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin A 'Man Of War' Following Fresh Strikes On Kyiv | File Pic

Nova Scotia [Canada]: After Russia unleashed a fresh wave of strikes on Kyiv and nearby regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "man of war." Speaking in Halifax, Nova Scotia, alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Zelensky linked the prolonged assault to Russia's intentions, a day before his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Statement

"We want peace," Zelensky said. "And he's a man of war." Zelensky made a stop in Canada as he prepared for talks with Trump on Sunday in Florida, where he is expected to present a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the nearly four-year-long conflict. Trump has earlier stated that any peace proposal would require his "approval." During his stopover, Zelensky held discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as well as leaders from NATO and the European Union.

Read Also
'Goli Toh Hum Marenge’: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Responds To PM Modi's Warning After...
article-image
Read Also
Myanmar Votes Under Junta Rule In First Election Since 2021 Coup
article-image

He urged strong positions on both the battlefield and the diplomatic front to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from manipulating and evading a real and just end to the war." Following the meetings, Zelensky wrote in a post on X, "Strong positions are needed both at the front and in diplomacy to prevent Putin from manipulating and evading a real and just end to the war. The world has sufficient strength to guarantee security and peace." The remarks came hours after Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and surrounding regions, killing at least two people and injuring four others.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Sports Dept Officers Tasked With Keeping Sports Grounds Free Of Stray Dogs Across State Following Govt Directive
Maharashtra: Sports Dept Officers Tasked With Keeping Sports Grounds Free Of Stray Dogs Across State Following Govt Directive
'Is This Legal?': Sushant Singh Complains About Late-Night 'Loud' Music At Mumbai's Andheri Rooftop Restaurant, Seeks Police Intervention
'Is This Legal?': Sushant Singh Complains About Late-Night 'Loud' Music At Mumbai's Andheri Rooftop Restaurant, Seeks Police Intervention
Delhi Govt & Private School Teachers To Undergo New Online Professional Training Courses
Delhi Govt & Private School Teachers To Undergo New Online Professional Training Courses
Chaotic Scenes! Jose Alvarado Involved In Heated Altercation With Mark Williams During NBA Game; VIDEO
Chaotic Scenes! Jose Alvarado Involved In Heated Altercation With Mark Williams During NBA Game; VIDEO

Zelensky alleged that Russia fired more than 500 drones and over 40 missiles during the attack. According to CNN, the assault lasted more than 10 hours, disrupting daily life in Kyiv and causing widespread power outages that lasted for several hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Tweet

In a post on X, Zelensky said, "Another Russian attack is still ongoing: since last night, there have been almost 500 drones - a large number of 'shaheds' - as well as 40 missiles, including Kinzhals. The primary target is Kyiv - energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Regrettably, there have been hits, and ordinary residential buildings have been damaged. Rescuers are searching for a person trapped under the rubble of one of them. In some districts of the capital and the region, electricity and heating are currently unavailable. Firefighting efforts are underway. Repair crews have already begun work at some energy facilities; at others, personnel remain in shelters, and rescuers and repair teams will start work as soon as the air raid alerts stop."

Read Also
Caught On Camera: Israeli Reservist Soldier Rams Off-Road Vehicle Into Palestinian Man Offering...
article-image

The attack came a day after Zelensky confirmed his upcoming meeting with Trump.

The Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet the US leader at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday, December 28, 2025, where discussions will focus on the peace plan and potential US security guarantees.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh, Urges Protection Of Minorities

US Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh, Urges Protection Of Minorities

United States: Powerful Winter Storm Paralyzes Northeast US, Grounds Thousands Of Flights

United States: Powerful Winter Storm Paralyzes Northeast US, Grounds Thousands Of Flights

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin A 'Man Of War'...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin A 'Man Of War'...

Myanmar Votes Under Junta Rule In First Election Since 2021 Coup

Myanmar Votes Under Junta Rule In First Election Since 2021 Coup

Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting: 'Willing To Do Whatever It Takes To End War With Russia,' Says Ukraine...

Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting: 'Willing To Do Whatever It Takes To End War With Russia,' Says Ukraine...