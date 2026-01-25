 USA: Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Portland ICE Facility After Fatal Shooting Of Alex Pretti; Federal Agents Deploy Tear Gas, Flash‑Bangs | VIDEO
USA: Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Portland ICE Facility After Fatal Shooting Of Alex Pretti; Federal Agents Deploy Tear Gas, Flash‑Bangs | VIDEO

Portland erupted in violent protests outside the ICE facility following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis. Demonstrators, including left-wing groups, clashed with officers as tear gas and flash-bangs were deployed. Protesters threw fiery projectiles and bottles at the federal line, while chants and shouting escalated tensions.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
X/@MrAndyNgo

Protests outside the ICE facility in Portland turned violent after the fatal shooting of 37‑year‑old Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis earlier Saturday. Demonstrators, angered by Pretti’s death and broader federal enforcement actions, clashed with tactical federal forces late into the night as tear gas and flash‑bangs filled the streets and projectiles were hurled at the defensive line.

Videos from the scene show federal agents in full tactical gear forming a defensive line near the facility’s entrance. Thick clouds of tear gas repeatedly engulfed the area as multiple canisters were fired, rolling across the street and creating dense white and grey haze.

Several loud flash-bang–style explosions were also heard, likely used to disperse the crowd and maintain distance.

Projectiles Thrown at Federal Agents

Footage filmed from the protesters’ side shows a loose crowd moving through the street, with several individuals throwing objects toward the federal line. The projectiles appeared to include small incendiary or firework-like items, along with possible rocks or bottles. Some objects emitted sparks or flashes upon landing, while others burst mid-air with sharp popping sounds.

Chants, Yelling and Rising Tensions

Throughout the confrontation, protesters could be heard shouting slogans and yelling at officers as tensions escalated. The situation remained volatile, with repeated exchanges of crowd-control munitions and thrown objects visible in the footage.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement detailing arrests or injuries from the incident.

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old American citizen and intensive care unit (ICU) nurse, was shot dead by U.S. federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday. The killing came as viral videos circulating online appeared to show Pretti being pinned to the ground by multiple agents before he was shot within seconds.

In a statement, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said federal officers fired “defensive shots” after a man armed with a handgun approached them and “violently resisted” efforts to disarm him.

