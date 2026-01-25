Who Was Alex Pretti? 37-Year-Old ICU Nurse Killed In Federal Shooting In Minneapolis

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was killed during a federal operation in Minneapolis as viral videos showed agents pinning him to the ground moments before gunfire. | X/

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old American citizen and intensive care unit (ICU) nurse, was shot dead by U.S. federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday. The killing came as viral videos circulating online appeared to show Pretti being pinned to the ground by multiple agents before he was shot within seconds.

The incident follows the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota weeks earlier and marks the third shooting involving federal authorities in the state this month, further intensifying public scrutiny.

Career Dedicated to Saving Lives

According to the Associated Press, Pretti worked as a registered nurse at a Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital in Minneapolis, where he treated veterans and critically ill patients in the ICU.

Before his nursing career, Pretti served as a “junior scientist” at the University of Minnesota Medical School, as listed on his LinkedIn profile. Friends and colleagues described him as deeply committed to healthcare, research and public service.

Authorities confirmed that Pretti had no criminal record. He lived in a Minneapolis apartment located a short drive from the scene where he was killed.

Those who knew him said he was a quiet, dedicated professional who spent long hours caring for others and lived a relatively low-profile life outside of work.

Remembered by Grateful Families

Mac Randolph, whose father was treated by Pretti at the Minneapolis VA hospital, shared a personal tribute on Facebook. Randolph posted a video showing Pretti delivering a final salute at the VA following his father’s death in 2024.

“Never wanted to share this video, but his speech is very on point,” Randolph wrote. “My father’s final words to me were to continue to fight the good fight. He would be honored by Alex’s sacrifice and ashamed of this current administration.”

Family Mourns, Calls Him a 'Hero'

Late Saturday evening, Pretti’s family released a statement expressing profound grief and anger over his death, while remembering him as a hero.

“We are heartbroken but also very angry,” the family said in a statement shared with CNN. “Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends, and for the American veterans he served as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital.”

In a statement, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said federal officers fired “defensive shots” after a man armed with a handgun approached them and “violently resisted” efforts to disarm him.

Another official, O’Hara, said police believe the man was a lawful gun owner with a valid permit to carry. Authorities maintain that he reached for his weapon during the struggle, prompting officers to open fire.

However, early eyewitness accounts and social media claims described the man as unarmed, fuelling confusion and anger over the use of lethal force.