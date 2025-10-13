'Skies Are Calm, Guns Are Silent': US President Donald Trump On Historic Gaza Peace Deal - VIDEO

Donald Trump speaking in Israel's Parliament | X/@WhiteHouse

US President Donald Trump on Monday speaking in Israel's Parliament, during the Gaza peace deal ceremony said "The skies are calm, the guns are silent, and the holy land is at peace." The US President made the statement while highlighting the recent ceasefire and stability in Gaza. He also termed it a "historic dawn."

The POTUS was heckled by left-wing Israeli Knesset members during his address. The member raised slogans for 5 minutes and was removed from the Israeli Parliament by security personnel. Iraeli MPs Ofer Cassif and Ayman Odeh shouted 'genocide' during Trump's speech.

Trump said, "Very efficient," prompting laughter from the other members present.

'Recognise Palestine' poster was seen when President Trump's speech was disrupted. Trump referred to the attacks as the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. In a message to the families affected by the war, Trump said, “Please know that America joins you in the vows: never forget and never again.”

Trump Receives Standing Ovation

Donald Trump got a standing ovation at Israel's Knesset while Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee received special mention in Israel's Knesset.

"Netanyahu Would Call For Weapons"

Trump further said, "Bibi (Netanyahu) would call me so many times" requesting weapons, "so many that Israel became strong and powerful, that’s what led to peace," President Trump said.

Trump also said that the peace deal in Gaza would not have been possible with a "nuclear Iran." He added that it would be great to strike a nuclear deal with Iran.

Trump hailed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying he will go down in history as the "greatest secratary of state."

Hamas on Monday released the last 20 surviving Israeli hostages under a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.