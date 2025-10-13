 'Skies Are Calm, Guns Are Silent': US President Donald Trump On Historic Gaza Peace Deal - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Skies Are Calm, Guns Are Silent': US President Donald Trump On Historic Gaza Peace Deal - VIDEO

'Skies Are Calm, Guns Are Silent': US President Donald Trump On Historic Gaza Peace Deal - VIDEO

The POTUS was heckled by left-wing Israeli Knesset members during his address. The member raised slogans for 5 minutes and was after that removed from the Israeli Parliament by security personnel. Iraeli MPs Ofer Cassif and Ayman Odeh shouted 'genocide' during Trump's speech.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Donald Trump speaking in Israel's Parliament | X/@WhiteHouse

US President Donald Trump on Monday speaking in Israel's Parliament, during the Gaza peace deal ceremony said "The skies are calm, the guns are silent, and the holy land is at peace." The US President made the statement while highlighting the recent ceasefire and stability in Gaza. He also termed it a "historic dawn."

The POTUS was heckled by left-wing Israeli Knesset members during his address. The member raised slogans for 5 minutes and was removed from the Israeli Parliament by security personnel. Iraeli MPs Ofer Cassif and Ayman Odeh shouted 'genocide' during Trump's speech.

Read Also
Commotion Erupts During Trump’s Address At Israel’s Knesset; Disruptive Member Escorted Out -...
article-image

Trump said, "Very efficient," prompting laughter from the other members present.

'Recognise Palestine' poster was seen when President Trump's speech was disrupted. Trump referred to the attacks as the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. In a message to the families affected by the war, Trump said, “Please know that America joins you in the vows: never forget and never again.”

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar News: Kashigaon Police Nab Serial Mobile Thief; 20 Stolen Phones Worth ₹1.16 Lakh Recovered
Mira-Bhayandar News: Kashigaon Police Nab Serial Mobile Thief; 20 Stolen Phones Worth ₹1.16 Lakh Recovered
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw

Trump Receives Standing Ovation

Donald Trump got a standing ovation at Israel's Knesset while Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee received special mention in Israel's Knesset.

"Netanyahu Would Call For Weapons"

Trump further said, "Bibi (Netanyahu) would call me so many times" requesting weapons, "so many that Israel became strong and powerful, that’s what led to peace," President Trump said.

Trump also said that the peace deal in Gaza would not have been possible with  a "nuclear Iran." He added that it would be great to strike a nuclear deal with Iran.

Trump hailed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying he will go down in history as the "greatest secratary of state."

Hamas on Monday released the last 20 surviving Israeli hostages under a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Commotion Erupts During Trump’s Address At Israel’s Knesset; Disruptive Member Escorted Out -...

Commotion Erupts During Trump’s Address At Israel’s Knesset; Disruptive Member Escorted Out -...

Israeli PM Netanyahu Gifts A Golden Peace Dove To Trump After Gaza Truce

Israeli PM Netanyahu Gifts A Golden Peace Dove To Trump After Gaza Truce

'Skies Are Calm, Guns Are Silent': US President Donald Trump On Historic Gaza Peace Deal - VIDEO

'Skies Are Calm, Guns Are Silent': US President Donald Trump On Historic Gaza Peace Deal - VIDEO

Pakistan: Six Workers Died After Mine Collapsed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Six Workers Died After Mine Collapsed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Brave Dog Airlifted After Being Injured on Arizona Hiking Trail, Heartwarming Video Wins Hearts On...

Brave Dog Airlifted After Being Injured on Arizona Hiking Trail, Heartwarming Video Wins Hearts On...