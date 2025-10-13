 Commotion Erupts During Trump’s Address At Israel’s Knesset; Disruptive Member Escorted Out - Visuals Surface
The members were removed from the Israeli Parliament by security personnel. Israeli MPs Ofer Cassif and Ayman Odeh shouted 'genocide' during Trump's speech.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
article-image

US President Donald Trump was on Monday disrupted by left-wing Israeli Knesset members during his speech in the Israeli parliament. The members were removed from the Israeli Parliament by security personnel. Israeli MPs Ofer Cassif and Ayman Odeh shouted 'genocide' during Trump's speech.

"Sorry about that, Mr president," the Knesset speaker told President Trump after the short disruption.  Responding to which Trump said, "Very efficient," prompting laughter from the other members.

article-image

The POTUS was heckled by left-wing Israeli Knesset members during his address. The member raised slogans for 5 minutes before being removed by security personnel.

'Recognise Palestine' poster was spotted when President Trump's speech was disrupted. Trump referred to the attacks as the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. In a message to the families affected by the war, Trump said, “Please know that America joins you in the vows: never forget and never again.”

Trump then lauded US special envoy to Middle East Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner who helped broker the Gaza ceasefire agreement that made the hostage returns possible.

The skies are calm, the guns are silent, and the holy land is at peace." The US President made the statement while highlighting the recent ceasefire and stability in Gaza. He also termed it a "historic dawn."

Trump Receives Standing Ovation

President Trump received a standing ovation at Israel's parliament while Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee received special mention in Israel's Knesset.

Hamas on Monday released the last 20 surviving Israeli hostages under a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

During the speech, Trump reiterated his claim of stopping eight wars, saying, "When you settle eight wars in eight months, it really means you don't like wars. Everyone thought I was going to be brutal. I remember Hillary Clinton said that I am going to war with everybody. She said that I have the personality of going to war. But I think my personality is about stopping war,” he said.

