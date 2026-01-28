Ajit Pawar Death: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Seeks Supreme Court-Monitored Probe Into Plane Crash | VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the media, calling for a Supreme Court-supervised investigation into the Baramati plane crash | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a credible investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court into the tragic plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati earlier the same morning.

Details of the crash

Pawar, a prominent political leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, died when the chartered business jet he was travelling in crashed during landing at Baramati airport. All occupants on board, including Pawar, were confirmed to have died in the accident.

VIDEO | Kolkata: On Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s demise in a plane crash, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) said,



“I am deeply shocked to hear the news of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash this morning. Even political… pic.twitter.com/NZjWPBrNgH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2026

Concerns over leader security

Addressing the media, Banerjee said the shocking news was a “deep blow” and raised serious concerns about the security of political leaders in the country. She referenced widespread social media speculation claiming Pawar was considering leaving the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Call for transparency

“What has happened today raises grave questions,” Banerjee said, stressing that only a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry would be credible in the aftermath of such a high-profile tragedy. She added that her trust lay solely with the Supreme Court and not with other institutions.

Grief across political spectrum

Banerjee also claimed that security agencies have lost their independence and called for transparency in the probe, reflecting broader anxieties over the safety protocols for dignitaries and elected officials.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid an outpouring of grief across political parties following the sudden death of Pawar, whose legacy stretched across decades of Maharashtra politics.

Also Watch:

Read Also Ajit Pawar Death: Revanth Reddy Offers Condolences After Maharashtra Dy CM Dies In Plane Crash

Investigation underway

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, with aviation officials and state leadership vowing a full inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/