Mumbai Tragedy: 13-Month-Old Boy Killed, Grandmother Injured After Being Run Over By School Bus In Girgaum, Driver Arrested

A school bus accident in Girgaum claimed the life of a 13-month-old child and left his grandmother injured, prompting police action | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 28: In a tragic road accident in Girgaum, a 13-month-old boy lost his life after being run over by a school bus, while his grandmother and five-year-old cousin sustained injuries.

The incident occurred around 12:15 pm on January 27 near Sambhavtara Building, 11th Khetwadi, Nanubhai Desai Road, Girgaum. The bus driver, Sambhaji Balasaheb Wakhare (45), a resident of Colaba, has been arrested by D.B. Marg Police. He was produced before the Girgaum court, which remanded him to police custody till January 30.

Details from police complaint

According to the police complaint, five-year-old Samaira, a student of G.D. Somani Memorial High School, Colaba, travels daily by school bus. Her grandmother, Chandrakala Vyas, regularly goes downstairs to drop and pick her up, often carrying her 13-month-old grandson, Abeer.

Sequence of events

On January 27, at around 12:15 pm, after Samaira got down from the school bus (MH 01 CV 8830), Chandrakala Vyas was crossing the road with Samaira while carrying Abeer in her arms. At that moment, the bus driver allegedly drove the vehicle rashly and negligently, hitting Chandrakala from the right side.

Infant crushed under bus wheel

Due to the impact, all three fell on the road, after which the front right wheel of the bus reportedly ran over the infant Abeer and also crushed Chandrakala’s left hand.

A passerby immediately rushed the injured to Sir H.N. Reliance Hospital, where doctors declared Abeer dead at 1:04 pm. Chandrakala suffered severe crush injuries to her left palm and was admitted for treatment, while Samaira sustained minor injuries to her right leg.

FIR registered, forensic probe initiated

Based on the complaint, D.B. Marg Police registered an FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (dangerous driving). An accidental death report (ADR) was also registered, and a post-mortem was conducted in the presence of panch witnesses.

Considering the gravity of the offence, a forensic team was called to the spot. The entire scene was videographed using the e-Saakshya App, and six samples were collected for chemical analysis.

The forensic inspection report and scene panchnama have been added to the case file. Police have also secured CCTV footage, which allegedly shows the bus hitting the victims.

Driver arrested, custody sought

The accused driver was detained from the spot and later formally arrested at 12:09 am on January 28, after being informed of the grounds of arrest under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

During a personal search, police seized an Aadhaar card, driving licence, school ID card and an Oppo mobile phone worth Rs 5,000. The accused was lodged at the lock-up of L.T. Marg Police Station after a medical examination.

Police sought five days of custody, citing the serious nature of the offence, the possibility of evidence tampering, the need to determine motive, verification of alcohol consumption (blood sample report awaited) and the pending RTO mechanical inspection report of the bus. The Girgaum court remanded the accused to police custody till January 30.

Also Watch:

Defence argument

Advocate Sunil Pandey, appearing for the accused, argued that the driver has been falsely implicated and claimed that the accident occurred due to negligence on the part of the child’s guardians, asserting that no offence of culpable homicide is made out.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/