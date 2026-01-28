‘Human Ways To Treat A Loyal Dog’: Netizens Slam SDRF For Carrying Canine In Gunny Bag After It Guarded Owner’s Body For Days In Freezing Snow

A heartbreaking incident from Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district has stirred strong emotions online, not just because of the tragic loss of two young lives, but also due to how a loyal dog was rescued afterward. Thirteen-year-old Piyush Kumar and his 19-year-old cousin, Viksit Rana, went missing on January 23 while trekking towards the Bharmani Mata Temple, a popular but treacherous route in the Himalayas. What was meant to be a routine hike and video-shooting trip turned fatal amid knee-deep snow and near-zero visibility.

Their bodies were later located during an aerial search by Army helicopters. But it was the sight beside Piyush’s body that left rescuers and viewers shaken, a brown-and-white dog that had stayed by the child’s side for nearly four days without food, shelter, or warmth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The dog that refused to leave

Rescue visuals showed Army and local teams navigating blinding snow to reach the spot. The dog, visibly weak yet alert, remained protective even as help arrived. Many hailed the animal’s actions as a powerful reminder of canine loyalty, a bond that endured even in death.

However, another video that surfaced later shifted public focus from heroism to anger.

Video of rescue triggers backlash

In the new clip, the dog is seen being transported inside a sack, locally referred to as a bori, before being released. Though the animal appears to adjust and wag its tail afterward, the method of rescue did not sit well with viewers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media users were quick to express outrage. One comment read, "When this dog shows the maximum loyalty for his owners, he has been packed in a bag, suffocated and brought home."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user wrote, "Who carries a dog in a sack? Are they all dumb?"

Some comments were even harsher. "A dog is almost struggling after 4 days relentlessly in snow and without food. And they brought him in a sack! Absolute criminal," one person said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user added, "While the intent of the SDRF will be good, the way they got the dog would have made the little kid so traumatized… they should be trained in animal rescues too."