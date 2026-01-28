'Ajit Pawar Always Gave Primacy To Maharashtra's Development': BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Condoles NCP Leader's Death

BJP Chief Nabin Condoles NCP Leader's Death |

New Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Pune, calling it "deeply saddening", and said the NCP leader always gave primacy to Maharashtra's development and the welfare of its people.

Pawar and four other persons on board an aircraft were killed after it crashed near the Baramati airport in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday. He had taken off from Mumbai in the morning to address four rallies in the day in the district for the February 5 zilla parishad elections.

Expressing grief over Pawar's death, Nabin said in a post on X, "The news of the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash in Baramati is deeply saddening." While remaining actively involved in public life for decades, Pawar consistently gave primacy to the development of Maharashtra and the welfare of its people, the BJP chief said.

He always remained connected to the grassroots, he said.

"May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family and supporters to bear this immense loss," Nabin said, adding, "In this hour of grief, the NDA stands firmly with the Pawar family."

