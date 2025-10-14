PrintWeek Awards 2025: Manipal Wins Top Honour |

Mumbai: The 15th edition of PrintWeek Awards, India’s biggest industry awards for the printing and packaging industry, took place at the Westin Mumbai, Powai, on Monday.

Manipal-based book printing giant Manipal Technologies, bagged the coveted PrintWeek Company of the Year award.

Accepting the Prism, as the PrintWeek’s pyramid-shaped trophy is called, Gautham Pai of Manipal Technologies said, “It's been a very interesting 25 years. It's wonderful to see that how the entire ecosystem has developed and I'm really excited about the future. Whatever recognition We have received today is today is because of the team that Manipal has developed over the years."

This year, 44 awards were given out in 33 categories, highlighting different aspects of printing and packaging, encompassing everything from book printing to label printing to cartons and rigid boxes. There were 12 joint winners, highlighting how print firms are competing with each other to produce print jobs that can impressed anybody.

Ashish Bhushan, the country head of Haymarket Media India, the parent company of PrintWeek magazine, said, "We are privileged to be hosting the PrintWeek Awards for the past 15 years. This year we received entries from more than 100 companies, with over 1,000 print samples. These were evaluated by a jury of 30 experts."

There were three knowledge sessions: Women Prowess in the Industry moderated by Vinita Bhatia, editor, Campaign India; All About Books moderated by Ramu Ramanathan, editor, PrintWeek and WhatPackaging?;The Brands Speak — Opportunities and Challenges moderated by Dr Prasad Balan Iyer, director, SIES School of Packaging.

