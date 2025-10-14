Mumbai Metro 2B Progress Update: Phase 1 Connecting Mandale To Chembur's Diamond Garden Set For December Launch, Phase 2 By Mid 2026 |

Mumbai: The much-awaited Metro Line 2, also known as the Yellow Line, is steadily inching closer to completion, promising a seamless link between Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs. The 23.6-km corridor, being developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), is divided into two parts, Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar), which is already operational and Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale in Mankhurd), currently under construction.

Mandale to Diamond Garden Stretch To Open In December

According to senior MMRDA officials, trial runs are underway on the first phase of Line 2B, covering a 5.3-km stretch from Mandale to Diamond Garden in Chembur, which is likely to become operational by December. Once opened, this section will mark a crucial step toward easing east-west connectivity for commuters residing in Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd.

Officials added that the second phase, from DN Nagar to Saraswat Nagar in Khar, is expected to open by next summer, linking it to Line 2A and creating a continuous Metro route from Dahisar to Khar. Stations in this phase will include ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nanavati Hospital, Khira Nagar and Saraswat Nagar, covering busy stretches along Link Road and SV Road.

“We are aiming to make phase 2 operational till Saraswat Nagar, which would connect to line 2A at DN Nagar by summer next year,” said an MMRDA official as quoted by Hindustan Times. However, the central stretch, spanning Bandra (West), BKC, Kurla and Chembur, will take longer, with no confirmed deadline yet.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has granted the necessary clearances for phase one operations. “We’ve received approvals, but additional tests are underway to ensure system robustness before launch,” another official said, according to the report.

Several Deadlines Missed In Past Few Years

The Rs 10,986-crore project has faced several setbacks since construction began. Initially slated for completion by October 2022, the corridor was delayed due to contractor inefficiencies, shifting of power transmission lines, and procedural hurdles. One of the key packages, between BKC-MTNL and Diamond Garden, saw a contractor appointed only in March 2022, nearly two years behind schedule.

Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 Timings Temporarily Revised For Line 9 Integration

Meanwhile, the MMRDA temporarily revised schedules for Metro Line 7 (Red Line) and Line 2A between October 12 and 18 to facilitate integration work with the upcoming Metro 9 extension. These adjustments are part of the final system synchronisation ahead of Mumbai’s next major metro milestone.

