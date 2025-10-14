Animal Food That Aligns With Jain Ethics! Mumbai Company Launches Satvik, 100% Plant Based Food Made With Root Vegetables For Pets

Mumbai-based company has introduced a groundbreaking concept in the pet care industry, Snacky Jain, a 100% plant-based pet food line inspired by Satvik dietary principles. Designed under the company’s flagship brand, this innovative product excludes all meat, animal-derived ingredients, and root vegetables, aligning with Jain food ethics while ensuring pets get the nourishment they need.

A Satvik twist to pet nutrition

Snacky Jain challenges the conventional notion that pets must rely on meat-based diets for nutrition. The company claims the formula offers a balanced blend of natural, functional plant ingredients that promote better immunity, digestion, bone strength, and energy levels. Developed through in-house R&D, the product is designed to combine taste with health, a crucial factor for pet owners seeking cruelty-free and sustainable food alternatives for their furry companions.

The comapny is expanding beyond its pharmaceutical roots to build what it calls a “360° pet wellness ecosystem”, a holistic approach covering nutrition, grooming, diagnostics, and preventive care. Snacky Jain marks a key milestone in this journey, bridging science-backed innovation with ethical nutrition.

Manufactured to global standards

The product is manufactured in WHO-GMP-certified facility in Palghar, ensuring compliance with international safety and quality norms. The first phase of distribution will cover six major cities via veterinary clinics, online marketplaces, and retail partners. Expansion is already planned for Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi, tapping into India’s rapidly growing pet care segment.

Riding the Wave of India’s Booming Pet Industry

India’s ₹10,000-crore pet care market is one of the fastest-growing in the world, expanding at a CAGR of over 22%. With pet ownership rising sharply in urban households and more consumers opting for sustainable and ethical products, the market is ripe for innovation.

Snacky Jain, with its Satvik and plant-based positioning, could cater to an emerging niche of conscious pet parents who value both wellness and compassion.

This new offering reflects a global shift toward sustainable and ethical pet products. Similar plant-based formulations are gaining traction in markets like the US and UK, driven by growing awareness about the environmental impact of animal agriculture.