 Yukta Mookhey, Joyce Arora, Archana Kochhar Grace Wellness Advocate Inshaa Arora's Book Launch
Well-known health coach and nutritionist Inshaa Arora unveiled her debut book 'The Mirror Lied' at Title Waves, Bandra

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Yukta Mookhey, Joyce Arora, Sandhya Shetty, Inshaa Arora and Archana Kochhar at the book launch |

After two years of pouring her heart and soul into a book, wellness advocate Inshaa Arora unveiled her debut book The Mirror Lied.

The launch was held in the presence of Yukta Mookhey, Archana Kochhar, Joyce Arora, Lillete Dubey and Sandhya Shetty at the Title Waves in Bandra, Mumbai.

Commenting about The Mirror Lied, Inshaa said, "This book is a journey back to oneself. It's about listening to your body, honoring your strength, and embracing every facet of who you are.

"The Mirror Lied is my way of showing women that wellness isn't about perfection — it's about presence, patience, and self-love."

article-image

Present at the launch was former Miss World Yukta Mookhey, who spoke passionately about self-acceptance and spiritual growth.

“Inshaa's journey is deeply relatable and empowering. The Mirror Lied invites us to peel back the layers and rediscover the joy of being comfortable in our own skin," she shared. "It's a reminder that healing and transformation begin when we stop chasing perfection and start embracing who we are — just as we are."

For designer Archana Kochhar, Inshaa's book served "as a beautiful reminder that true beauty and strength come from within".

"The Mirror Lied beautifully nudges us to slow down, reflect, and rediscover self-love without judgment. It’s a message every woman needs to hear today," added Joyce Arora.

Inshaa's children read excerpts from her book

Inshaa's children read excerpts from her book |

Also present at the launch were the author's daughter Anvika and son Vivaan who added a tender touch by reading select excerpts.

Inshaa's father, Rajesh Arora, opened the evening with a heartfelt message, expressing how proud he was to see his daughter transform her personal journey into a message of strength and self-acceptance.

He recited a touching couplet, “Aaina jhooth nahi bolta, bas hum dekhna bhool jaate hain (the mirror never lies, just we forget to look at it)”, reminding everyone that true reflection begins when we look inward with honesty and love.

The event also saw heartfelt words of encouragement and blessings from Dr Vijay Panikar and Mickey Mehta.

