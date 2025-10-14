Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal's Fashion Soirées, Festive Reflections, And Tales From A Top Cop's Book Launch

Tales from the underworld

When a former Deputy Commissioner of Police recounts stories of his encounters with Mumbai’s underworld — names like Dawood, Gawli, and Chhota Rajan slipping into his address — even the most loquacious audience falls silent. We were at the elegant musical dinner hosted by bon vivant Atul Jhamb, celebrating the launch of Brahmastra Unleashed, authored by veteran Top Cop Shivnandan published by Sonavi Desai of Indus Source Books who was there proudly presenting the book to all!

The evening lived up to its promise — overflowing with food, fun, song, and great ‘spirits’ (pun intended) as promised on the invitation card. By the time I arrived, the room was buzzing with energy — corporate leaders, lawyers, musicians, and celebrities mingling in animated conversation. Composer Sulaiman Merchant, Atul and Baby Agnihotri, Abhay Soi, and Anand Desai, all added their sparkle to an evening that truly “rocked” in more ways than one.

Fashion friendships

After a whirl of retail celebrations last week — from Burberry’s new Diwali showcase to Tira Beauty’s pastel-toned soirées — it was refreshing to spend a sunlit afternoon at Nayantara Thacker’s charming high tea, co-hosted with Ekta Raheja, celebrating couturier Surily Goyal’s festive edit.

Nayantara radiates warmth — her gatherings are a blend of laughter, positivity, and genuine camaraderie. No wonder friends flock to her events, and I always try to make time, just to catch up with her glow and good energy.

Burberry, meanwhile, presented a Diwali line featuring a beautiful lurex-infused shawl — subtly festive, quintessentially chic. Surily I find retains her creative spark that I first noticed in 2003 at Ensemble and later at her Lakmé Fashion Week show “Roses Forever” and later her solo at Taj Lands End. Knowing my love for easy glamour — I’m considering a kaftan (no prizes for guessing knowing my penchant for kaftans!).

Family feast

Firebrand Lawyer Abha Singh celebrated her son Aditya Pratap’s birthday with her signature intimate evening — simple, warm, and exclusive. The samosas, pav bhaji, bhel were the centre of attention, nostalgic Mumbai favourite comfort food that sparked conversation and indulgences in seconds.

The showstopper however was cherubic grandson Arit, nearly six months old, who made a grand entrance to a chorus of delight. With the fragrance of marigolds and the laughter of friends, I felt the festive spirit of Diwali already.

Portal to the essence

Artist Shola Carletti delves into the depths of human emotion with the sensitivity of a philosopher and the palette of a dreamer. Her recent solo exhibition, Portal to the Essence, unveiled at the Italian Consulate by Consul General Walter Ferrara, was an intimate champagne gathering that celebrated her evolution as an artist. What was most endearing to me was the pride on the Consul General’s face as Shola presented her luminous indigo-hued works — meditative, layered, and deeply resonant. Suresh and Devika Bhojwani, Aakif Habib, Brinda Miller, and a few art collectors and architects, mingled over champagne on the consulate’s verdant lawns, discussing art, philosophy, and life. Through the years I’ve known Shola I’ve watched her journey from Pune to Goa and now to a place of soulful reflection — where her art breathes a quiet transcendence.

Reflections

As Diwali approaches, I find myself pausing in reflection. For many of us, it marks a symbolic new year — a moment to reset intentions and look forward with hope. This new year, I pray for gentler days, fewer trials, and the grace to greet each sunrise with courage and gratitude.

