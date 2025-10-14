 Meet The DJ Who Performed At 'All That Glitters' Diwali Bash Graced By Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Nora Fatehi & Others
At the center of the night’s infectious energy was DJ Krish, who took over the decks and kept the crowd moving till late.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
DJ Krish |

New York City lit up in true desi style as Manhattan played host to the glitziest Diwali celebration of the season — the ‘All That Glitters’ Diwali Ball. Held on October 11 at the luxurious Lotte New York Palace, the grand soirée brought together global icons, creators, and business leaders for a night that beautifully fused glamour with cultural pride. The event was hosted by Anjula Acharia, longtime manager and close friend of Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

DJ behind the magic: DJ Krish

At the center of the night’s infectious energy was DJ Krish, who took over the decks and kept the crowd moving till late. Known for his explosive transitions and genre-bending mixes, he effortlessly blended Bollywood, Punjabi, Afrobeat, and house tracks. From Arijit Singh’s soulful melodies to Drake’s chart-toppers, Krish’s set had something for everyone.

article-image

Star-studded celebration

The ballroom truly sparkled with familiar faces. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were seen dancing to desi beats, joined by Nora Fatehi and Jay Sean, who added to the night’s star power.

article-image

The guest list was equally dazzling with Mona Patel, Siddharth Suryanarayan, Avantika Vandanapu, Gurinder Chadha, Kal Penn, Prabal Gurung, and Vikas Khanna were all part of the festivities.

Prominent industry names like Robert Kyncl, Anjali Sud, and Viral Patel also joined in, turning the evening into a glittering blend of art, business, and culture.

