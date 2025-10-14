 Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash Decor Revealed! Dreamy Party Featured Red Roses, Upside-Down Candles & 5-Tier Chocolate Cake
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleManish Malhotra's Diwali Bash Decor Revealed! Dreamy Party Featured Red Roses, Upside-Down Candles & 5-Tier Chocolate Cake

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash Decor Revealed! Dreamy Party Featured Red Roses, Upside-Down Candles & 5-Tier Chocolate Cake

Manish Malhotra's Mumbai home turned into a glowing red haven where Bollywood’s biggest names gathered for a night of sparkle, sweets, and style.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Manish Malhotra's Diwali party 2025 | Image Courtesy: Manish Malhotra's Instagram

When Manish Malhotra throws a party, you can expect nothing short of cinematic grandeur, and this year’s Diwali celebration was no exception. The designer’s Mumbai home turned into a glowing red haven where Bollywood’s biggest names gathered for a night of sparkle, sweets, and style. Inside visuals shared on his Instagram handle showed intricate details of the decor, featuring his signature opulence and timeless style – and we can't get enough.

Take a look:

Image Courtesy: Manish Malhotra's Instagram

Inside Manish Malhotra’s magical red-themed decor

The ace couturier transformed his home into a scene straight out of a dream. Guests walking in were greeted by rich red blooms spilling across the space with roses, carnations, and anthuriums, creating an atmosphere of romance and festivity. Adding to the visual drama were upside-down candles suspended from the ceiling, illuminating the room with a soft, golden light.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD President Lalu Prasad Distributes Tickets To Party Candidates, Tejashwi Takes Them Back
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD President Lalu Prasad Distributes Tickets To Party Candidates, Tejashwi Takes Them Back
Vasai–Virar: Taxi, Auto Drivers Directed To Run On Meter Based Fare; Deadline Set For November 15
Vasai–Virar: Taxi, Auto Drivers Directed To Run On Meter Based Fare; Deadline Set For November 15
IIM Lucknow Concludes Summer Placements 2025 With Rs 3.95 Lakh Highest Stipend And 580+ Offers
IIM Lucknow Concludes Summer Placements 2025 With Rs 3.95 Lakh Highest Stipend And 580+ Offers
Google Partners With Adani Group, Airtel For India's Largest AI Data Center In Visakhapatnam
Google Partners With Adani Group, Airtel For India's Largest AI Data Center In Visakhapatnam
Read Also
Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party: All Eyes On Nita's Emeralds & Radhika's Bejewelled Ivory Saree
article-image

Image Courtesy: Manish Malhotra's Instagram

Every corner was designed to dazzle, from candlelit tables overflowing with sweets and savouries to striking displays of traditional motifs done in Malhotra's signature modern style. But the true showstopper of the night was the towering five-tier chocolate cake, adorned with delicate berries that stood tall as the centrepiece.

Read Also
Mashallah! Ishaan, Ibrahim, Vijay Varma Serve Desi Looks At Diwali Bash
article-image

Star-studded guest list

As always, Manish’s Diwali bash became the ultimate meeting point for fashion, film, and fabulousness. Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived in a stunning Chikankari Anarkali, while Shilpa Shetty kept things sleek in a pearl-adorned saree look. Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant added elegance in their custom six yards by Manish Malhotra, while Rekha was draped in her signature red and gold saree.

Read Also
Ananya Pandey, Kareena Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs Dazzle Manish Malhotra's...
article-image

Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Sara Ali Khan brought youthful sparkle in modern festive wear, while Tara Sutaria and Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads in shimmery coutures. The men didn’t disappoint either; Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Vijay Varma, and Siddhant Chaturvedi all made strong style statements with their desi fits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash Decor Revealed! Dreamy Party Featured Red Roses, Upside-Down Candles &...

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash Decor Revealed! Dreamy Party Featured Red Roses, Upside-Down Candles &...

Animal Food That Aligns With Jain Ethics! Mumbai Company Launches Satvik, 100% Plant Based Food Made...

Animal Food That Aligns With Jain Ethics! Mumbai Company Launches Satvik, 100% Plant Based Food Made...

Global Handwashing Day 2025: What Dirty Hands To Do Your Body

Global Handwashing Day 2025: What Dirty Hands To Do Your Body

Diwali 2025: Significance Of Lighting 13 Diyas On Dhanteras; How Many Should You Light On Choti...

Diwali 2025: Significance Of Lighting 13 Diyas On Dhanteras; How Many Should You Light On Choti...

Kathi Roll Ranks 6 Among Top 20 Best Wraps In The World

Kathi Roll Ranks 6 Among Top 20 Best Wraps In The World