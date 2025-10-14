Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash Decor Revealed! Dreamy Party Featured Red Roses, Upside-Down Candles & 5-Tier Chocolate Cake

Manish Malhotra's Diwali party 2025 | Image Courtesy: Manish Malhotra's Instagram

When Manish Malhotra throws a party, you can expect nothing short of cinematic grandeur, and this year’s Diwali celebration was no exception. The designer’s Mumbai home turned into a glowing red haven where Bollywood’s biggest names gathered for a night of sparkle, sweets, and style. Inside visuals shared on his Instagram handle showed intricate details of the decor, featuring his signature opulence and timeless style – and we can't get enough.

Take a look:

Image Courtesy: Manish Malhotra's Instagram

Inside Manish Malhotra’s magical red-themed decor

The ace couturier transformed his home into a scene straight out of a dream. Guests walking in were greeted by rich red blooms spilling across the space with roses, carnations, and anthuriums, creating an atmosphere of romance and festivity. Adding to the visual drama were upside-down candles suspended from the ceiling, illuminating the room with a soft, golden light.

Image Courtesy: Manish Malhotra's Instagram

Every corner was designed to dazzle, from candlelit tables overflowing with sweets and savouries to striking displays of traditional motifs done in Malhotra's signature modern style. But the true showstopper of the night was the towering five-tier chocolate cake, adorned with delicate berries that stood tall as the centrepiece.

Star-studded guest list

As always, Manish’s Diwali bash became the ultimate meeting point for fashion, film, and fabulousness. Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived in a stunning Chikankari Anarkali, while Shilpa Shetty kept things sleek in a pearl-adorned saree look. Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant added elegance in their custom six yards by Manish Malhotra, while Rekha was draped in her signature red and gold saree.

Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Sara Ali Khan brought youthful sparkle in modern festive wear, while Tara Sutaria and Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads in shimmery coutures. The men didn’t disappoint either; Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Vijay Varma, and Siddhant Chaturvedi all made strong style statements with their desi fits.