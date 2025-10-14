Inspiring Viral Video: How A Stranger Refused To Let Marathon Runner Quit; Helped Mom Of Four Finish First

Image Courtesy: Instagram (runnerof4)

Sometimes, a race isn’t about winning, it’s about kindness. A heartwarming video from June this year is going viral, showing Lizzie, a runner and mother of four, being helped across the marathon finish line by Adrian, a fellow athlete she met during the race.

Marathon runner's kind act for stranger

In the video, Lizzie shared, "I didn't know that you could meet someone for the first time during a marathon and they would sacrifice their own race for you. This man stayed with me for the entire marathon. When I wanted to stop, he told me he wouldn't let me give up and to keep going. He shared his drink with me. Shared his fuel with me. He kept me on pace when I wanted to slow."

She went on to add, "He supported me when he knew I was going to place 1st female with a new PB time... It was him that got me through that race and I'd never even met him before. They say running is a solo sport but the real spirit of running is when we run together."

Check the viral video:

In her caption, Lizzie wrote, "Shout out to @adey_cart_80 for being the wingman I never knew I needed in this marathon 🙏 What a day that was 👏🏻 You are a big part of a cherished memory, achievement and joy of running for me 🤝🏻."

Adrian sweetly replied, "Thanks @runnerof4 for the kind words ❤. You’re most welcome, it was a pleasure to run with you on that day. Maybe see you on the @hyroxuk floor one day 👀."

Internet reacts

The video, which has over 1 million likes, has captured hearts worldwide. One user wrote, "He’s helped you unlock what you already had within you 🔥." Another commented, "Love when men platonically support women 🥹." Others chimed in with, "This is community!! Looking out for people around you, yes!! ❤️🥹" and "This is what we need to see from men ❤️."