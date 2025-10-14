 Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda's ₹3,550 Birthday Outfit With Ahaan Panday Proves Style Doesn't Need A Fortune
Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda's ₹3,550 Birthday Outfit With Ahaan Panday Proves Style Doesn't Need A Fortune

Gen-Z actress Aneet Padda celebrated her 23rd birthday on October 13, and her celebration was every bit as chic and youthful as you’d expect.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Aneet Padda's 23rd birthday | Instagram

Fresh off her runway debut and riding high on the success of Saiyaara, Gen-Z actress Aneet Padda celebrated her 23rd birthday on October 13, and her celebration was every bit as chic and youthful as you’d expect. The Saiyaara star celebrated the special day with her co-star and rumoured beau Ahaan Panday, sending fans into a frenzy.

After their recent Coldplay concert date went viral, a video from Aneet’s intimate birthday bash surfaced online, showing the duo sharing cake as the romantic Saiyaara title track played softly in the background. In the now-viral clip we could also get a peek at Aneet's birthday outfit, and it's both part chic and sultry.

Take a look:

Aneet's daring birthday look

Aneet’s birthday ensemble is already trending for all the right reasons. Embracing the season’s "barely there" trend, she opted for a completely sheer halter-neck top beaded with delicate floral lace patterns and a subtle jewelled border along the hemline. The best part? The stunning piece is from Zara and costs just Rs 3,550, proving that you don’t have to splurge to serve a red-carpet-worthy look.

article-image

Balancing the bold top, Aneet styled it with sleek black tailored trousers, keeping her look minimal and wearable. For accessories, she kept things simple yet elegant with just a pair of dangling earrings. Her beauty look was soft and luminous with dewy skin, nude eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips, while her hair fell in middle-parted, blow-dried waves.

article-image

Her runway debut the day before

Interestingly, Aneet’s birthday came just a day after she made her ramp debut at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025, closing the event in spectacular style for designer Tarun Tahiliani.

The actress looked ethereal in a beige draped ensemble that resembled a saree but was styled like a gown, paired with a structured corset and delicate jewellery that highlighted her modern-meets-traditional aesthetic.

