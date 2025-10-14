Diwali 2025: Significance Of Lighting 13 Diyas On Dhanteras; How Many Should You Light On Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja

Canva

Diwali isn’t just about fireworks and sweets; it’s the festival that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, wisdom over ignorance, and hope over despair. In 2025, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, with Lakshmi Puja Muhurat from 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

Diwali 2025 calendar

The Diwali season spans five auspicious days, each with unique rituals:

October 18: Dhanteras

October 20: Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi)

October 20: Diwali & Lakshmi Puja

October 22: Govardhan Puja

October 23: Bhai Dooj

Diwali 2025: How many diyas to light up each day?

Every flickering diya (earthen lamp) you light carries a symbolic message of positivity, protection, and renewal. As homes across India get ready to glow again this October, many wonder, how many diyas should you actually light on each day of the festival? Here's the breakdown, as per Anytime Astro.

Dhanteras – Light 13 Diyas

The festival begins with Dhanteras, a day that celebrates health, wealth, and prosperity. Lighting 13 diyas is considered extremely auspicious, as the number is said to drive away misfortune and welcome abundance. This ritual invites Goddess Lakshmi into your home and dispels negative energies that block prosperity.

Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi – Light 14 Diyas

The second day, also called Choti Diwali, symbolises cleansing and renewal. Lighting 14 diyas represents the 14 worlds mentioned in Hindu mythology, believed to purify the atmosphere and banish evil forces. It’s a reminder to let go of past negativity and make space for fresh beginnings.

Badi Diwali and Lakshmi Puja – Light 5 Diyas

The main festival night is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Lighting 5 diyas signifies harmony in five key areas of life: wealth, wisdom, health, happiness, and prosperity. Place them at your entrance, near the puja area, and around the home to invite divine blessings.

Govardhan Puja – Light 1 Diya

On this day, devotees honour Lord Krishna’s victory over Indra. Lighting one diya symbolises faith, gratitude, and protection, a small flame that reminds us of the power of goodness and humility.

Bhai Dooj – Light 2 Diyas

The festival concludes with Bhai Dooj, celebrating the bond between siblings. Two diyas are lit, one for the sister’s prayers and one for the brother’s love, representing mutual respect, protection, and lifelong affection.