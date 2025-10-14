Chakli, Shankar Pali, Gujiya: Traditional Snacks For Deepawali 2025

By: Rahul M | October 14, 2025

India’s most beloved festival Diwali, also called the Festival of Lights, is not just about vibrant lights and crackers but also about indulging in delightful sweets and snacks

From crispy Gujiya to mouthwatering Laddos, check out five must-have traditional Diwali special snacks: 

Canva

Shankar Pali is a flaky and savoury treat, ideal for munching throughout the day. It is a traditional Diwali snack everyone loves

Another festive food essential, Chakli is a crunchy and spiral snack that adds unique flavours and texture to the Diwali celebration

Is Diwali celebration even complete without Gujiya? This sweet and fried dumpling filled with khoya and nuts is a staple dish during Deepawali

Next, we cannot miss Chivda, which is a light and flavourful snack, a must-have and staple snacking option during Diwali extravaganza

Lastly, Laddoos are a classic Diwali sweet, made in different flavours during the five-day festivities

Thanks For Reading!

Why Is Diwali Celebrated Over 5 Days? All About Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja,...
Find out More