See! Lisa's Latest Photo Dump Is CUTE Chaos; BLACKPINK Star Sleeps With Labubu

By: Rahul M | October 14, 2025

BLACKPINK member Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, recently took to her Instagram, sharing a series of cute pictures with things she's upto lately

And, the first few slides showed nothing but the rapper-dancer sleeping with a cute yellow Labubu, which was adorned with silver rhinestones

Oozing chic elegance, Lisa stunned in a jaw-dropping sheer black dress, complemented with statement jewels and her signature glam

In another picture, she could be spotted strolling in an art museum, wearing comfortable and sophisticated ensemble

Lisa also shared adorable pictures with STRAYKIDS' member Felix from the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Show

The singer posed with her Doberman, named Love, in the dump post

She also shared a funny and cute photo of her cat

