Global Handwashing Day 2025: What Dirty Hands To Do Your Body

Many people think they get sick only from eating or drinking something bad. In reality, not washing your hands often is a major cause of illness. Washing your hands regularly can help you stay healthy.

Global Handwashing Day, observed on October 15, aims to remind everyone of the importance of handwashing for health and hygiene. Let’s look at some facts, the illnesses linked to poor hand hygiene, the benefits of handwashing in Ayurveda, and related Patanjali products.

Facts around Handwashing

Statistics show that only about 36% of Indians wash their hands before eating. Many also skip proper handwashing after using the bathroom. Around 60% use only water, not soap. For best results, use an antibacterial soap to remove germs and dirt. If you want softer hands, choose soaps with ingredients like aloe vera or shea butter.

Choose a hand wash suitable for your skin. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds before rinsing. Now that you know the facts, let’s see the benefits of washing with soap and learn about Patanjali’s Ayurvedic hand wash options.

4 Ayurvedic Benefits of Handwashing

Avoids Infections: The most important benefit of washing your hands with soap and clean water is avoiding contagious diseases, from flu and cold to fungal infections and diarrhea. You also avoid spreading the infection to others.

Germs Prevention: Dirty hands are germ-prone, esp. since you touch various surfaces, shake hands, and more. Washing with soap lowers your chance of germs staying on your hands and spreading to your face or to others.

Overall Healthy: Since washing hands keeps you away from disease and infection, you and others stay healthy, and you don’t spend much on medical treatment. There are fewer leaves from school, colleges, or work.

Lowers Food Poisoning: Washing hands before meals or touching food after washing hands helps you avoid food contamination like E. Coli and Salmonella. It, in turn, means you can avoid consuming infected food or passing the food to others.

Patanjali offers Ayurvedic hand wash products that go a long way in keeping you healthy. Patanjali Herbal Hand Wash (Anti Bacterial) (250 Ml, 750 Ml, 1 Ltr, and 1.5 Ltr) has the Ayurvedic goodness of Tulsi and Neem that offers 99.9% protection from germs and bacteria. You are not only safe from infections and disease, but also can moisturise your hands and make them smell great.

Or choose Patanjali Aloevera Hand Wash (250 Ml and 750 Ml) for gentle and effective cleansing while the Aloe Vera maintains moisture balance. It offers 100% germ protection. The best part is the mint fragrance provided to your hands. This soothing hand wash is perfect for all skin types.

Choose healthy living by washing hands on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day on October 15 with the help of the tips, Ayurveda, and Patanjali.