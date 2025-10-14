 Kathi Roll Ranks 6 Among Top 20 Best Wraps In The World
Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Representative image | Canva

If there’s one thing Indians know how to do right, it’s street food. From spicy chaats to buttery pav bhaji, every corner of the country has something that hits the spot. And now, one of India’s most beloved street-side delights from Kolkata, Kathi Roll, has earned a well-deserved place on the global food map.

India's Kathi Roll ranks 6th

According to the latest TasteAtlas rankings, which listed the 20 best wraps in the world, India's Kathi Roll has been named among the top 10, securing the 6th spot on the list. The culinary guide, known for celebrating authentic regional cuisines, described the dish as a "perfect blend of spice, flavour, and convenience," and we couldn't agree more.

Pride of Kolkata

Representing India in this global ranking, the Kathi Roll traces its origins to the legendary Nizam's restaurant in Kolkata. As the story goes, British officers once requested a less “messy” way to enjoy kebabs, prompting the inventive cooks to wrap the meat in a flaky paratha for easier eating. And just like that, one of India’s most iconic street foods was born.

Traditionally, the Kathi Roll features succulent skewered kebabs, onions, and tangy chutneys, all wrapped in a buttery paratha. Over the years, countless variations have emerged, from egg and paneer rolls to spicy chicken and mutton, making it a street food favourite across the country.

Who ranked first?

Taking the top spot this year is Gyros from Greece, a classic Mediterranean staple that has captured food lovers worldwide. Made with thinly sliced meat, usually lamb or chicken, wrapped in warm pita bread with creamy tzatziki sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers, Gyros is everything you’d want in a comforting, flavour-packed bite.

Here’s the full top 10 list:

Gyros, Greece

Sangchu Ssam, South Korea

Tantuni, Türkiye

Enchiladas Suizas, Mexico

Carne Asada Burrito, USA

Kathi Roll, India

Burrito, Mexico

Enchiladas, Mexico

Mulita, Mexico

Enchiladas Mineras, Mexico

