Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Demolishes Over 20,500 Sq Ft Of Illegal & Dangerous Structures Across City | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: In a yet another crackdown on unauthorised and dangerous constructions, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) carried out demolition drives across multiple wards between October 11 and 13, acting under directives from Municipal Commissioner and senior civic officials.

According to officials, special squads were formed for the operation, with each ward assigned one senior clerk and four junior engineers to supervise and execute the demolition work. The drives targeted illegal structures, commercial encroachments, and unsafe buildings across the city.

Ward-wise demolition details:

Ward A: At M.B. Estate, Disha Apartment in Virar (West), 600 sq. ft. of illegal construction was removed.

Ward B: In areas including Moregaon Naginadas Pada, Kanchan High School, Gnyandeep and Moreshwar Schools, and Nilkanth Building near Bajrang Nagar lake, a total of 1,100 sq. ft. was demolished.

Ward D: At Navghar Industrial Area, Vasai (East), near Holy Family Broadway and Gala Nagar, 222 sq. ft. was cleared.

Ward E: Near Nirmal School and Holy Cross School, illegal sheds covering 215 sq. ft. were demolished.

Ward F: At Jabar Pada, demolition covered 2,200 sq. ft. of unauthorized construction.

Ward G: The largest operation took place along Vasai Phata, Sativali Road, Juchandra, Bhoidapada, Rajawali, Palanagar, Gokhivare Talao Road, Evershine Road, and between Chinchoti Bridge and Bapane Bridge, clearing approximately 15,320 sq. ft.

Ward H: At St. Augustine School, Umelman, 225 sq. ft. of dangerous construction was removed.

Ward I: At Rajani Building in Vasai Gaon and Ramedi, 650 sq. ft. of unsafe and illegal sheds were cleared.

In total, the VVMC removed 20,532 sq. ft. of unauthorised and hazardous structures during the three-day operation.

Officials said that such drives will continue across all wards to ensure public safety and curb illegal constructions in the Vasai-Virar region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/