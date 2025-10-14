Maharashtra Ranks 4th In Civic Behaviour, Kerala Tops National Index: Survey |

Mumbai: Maharashtra emerged as one of the top-performing states in India’s first-ever Gross Domestic Behaviour survey, conducted by India Today to gauge the civic mindset of citizens across the country. The state ranked fourth overall, with Kerala securing the top position, followed by Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The survey, a first-of-its-kind national social barometer, explored how Indians behave and think in four major areas: Civic Behaviour, Public Safety, Gender Attitudes and Diversity & Discrimination. It aimed to decode the country’s evolving social fabric, offering an in-depth look at public attitudes that define India’s civic and moral compass.

How Well Did Maharashtra Perform In The Survey?

According to the National Behavioural Index Summary, Maharashtra performed consistently across all parameters, though its position varied in different categories. In the Civic Behaviour category, which assessed citizens’ responsibility toward community hygiene, rule-following and social participation, Maharashtra ranked seventh, while Tamil Nadu topped the list.

In the Public Safety category, measuring perceptions of law enforcement, personal safety and public trust, Maharashtra stood at fifth place, with Kerala again emerging first. The state also ranked fifth in Gender Attitudes, reflecting moderate progress in views on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Maharashtra performed better in the Diversity & Discrimination index, ranking fourth, with Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal leading. This category examined attitudes toward caste, religion and inclusivity in daily social interactions.

Details On The Survey

The Gross Domestic Behaviour survey was conducted across 22 states, covering 9,188 respondents through in-person interviews. The gender distribution was nearly balanced, 50.8 per cent male and 49.2 per cent female, ensuring a representative sample. The rural-urban divide was also closely mirrored, with 54.4 per cent urban and 45.6 per cent rural participants.

