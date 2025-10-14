 Maharashtra Ranks 4th In Civic Behaviour, Kerala Tops National Index: Survey
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Ranks 4th In Civic Behaviour, Kerala Tops National Index: Survey

Maharashtra Ranks 4th In Civic Behaviour, Kerala Tops National Index: Survey

The survey, a first-of-its-kind national social barometer, explored how Indians behave and think in four major areas: Civic Behaviour, Public Safety, Gender Attitudes and Diversity & Discrimination. It aimed to decode the country’s evolving social fabric, offering an in-depth look at public attitudes that define India’s civic and moral compass.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Ranks 4th In Civic Behaviour, Kerala Tops National Index: Survey |

Mumbai: Maharashtra emerged as one of the top-performing states in India’s first-ever Gross Domestic Behaviour survey, conducted by India Today to gauge the civic mindset of citizens across the country. The state ranked fourth overall, with Kerala securing the top position, followed by Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The survey, a first-of-its-kind national social barometer, explored how Indians behave and think in four major areas: Civic Behaviour, Public Safety, Gender Attitudes and Diversity & Discrimination. It aimed to decode the country’s evolving social fabric, offering an in-depth look at public attitudes that define India’s civic and moral compass.

Also Watch:

How Well Did Maharashtra Perform In The Survey?

FPJ Shorts
RBI May Cut Rates By 25 bps In December, Inflation Hits Multi-Year Low As Food Prices Fall
RBI May Cut Rates By 25 bps In December, Inflation Hits Multi-Year Low As Food Prices Fall
'Designate Mumbai's Powai Lake As Ramsar Site,' Environmentalists & Citizen Groups Urge PM Modi
'Designate Mumbai's Powai Lake As Ramsar Site,' Environmentalists & Citizen Groups Urge PM Modi
Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course For Teacher Posts
Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course For Teacher Posts
Why Was FIFA President Gianni Infantino Attending The Summit For Peace Event With US President Donald Trump?
Why Was FIFA President Gianni Infantino Attending The Summit For Peace Event With US President Donald Trump?

According to the National Behavioural Index Summary, Maharashtra performed consistently across all parameters, though its position varied in different categories. In the Civic Behaviour category, which assessed citizens’ responsibility toward community hygiene, rule-following and social participation, Maharashtra ranked seventh, while Tamil Nadu topped the list.

In the Public Safety category, measuring perceptions of law enforcement, personal safety and public trust, Maharashtra stood at fifth place, with Kerala again emerging first. The state also ranked fifth in Gender Attitudes, reflecting moderate progress in views on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Maharashtra performed better in the Diversity & Discrimination index, ranking fourth, with Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal leading. This category examined attitudes toward caste, religion and inclusivity in daily social interactions.

Read Also
Heart Disease Hits Younger Adults In North Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals Survey
article-image

Details On The Survey

The Gross Domestic Behaviour survey was conducted across 22 states, covering 9,188 respondents through in-person interviews. The gender distribution was nearly balanced, 50.8 per cent male and 49.2 per cent female, ensuring a representative sample. The rural-urban divide was also closely mirrored, with 54.4 per cent urban and 45.6 per cent rural participants.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Designate Mumbai's Powai Lake As Ramsar Site,' Environmentalists & Citizen Groups Urge PM Modi

'Designate Mumbai's Powai Lake As Ramsar Site,' Environmentalists & Citizen Groups Urge PM Modi

Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai...

Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai...

Maharashtra Ranks 4th In Civic Behaviour, Kerala Tops National Index: Survey

Maharashtra Ranks 4th In Civic Behaviour, Kerala Tops National Index: Survey

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Raj Thackeray Unite Ahead Of Meeting Maharashtra Election Chief To...

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Raj Thackeray Unite Ahead Of Meeting Maharashtra Election Chief To...

Maharashtra BJP MLA Files Complaint Alleging Sextortion By Woman; Probe Reveals Accused Is A...

Maharashtra BJP MLA Files Complaint Alleging Sextortion By Woman; Probe Reveals Accused Is A...