Heart Disease Hits Younger Adults In North Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals Survey

Rising heart disease among adults under 40 raises concern in North Mumbai, say Wockhardt Hospitals doctors | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A new study by Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road has revealed an alarming trend: heart disease is no longer just an “old man’s problem.” Doctors across the North Mumbai belt — Dahisar, Mira Road, Thane, and Palghar — are reporting a sharp rise in patients under 40 presenting with cardiac issues.

The Heart Health Insights Survey, conducted over a month with 326 doctors from Western India, shows that 107 local physicians — including cardiologists, general practitioners, and physicians — are increasingly treating younger professionals for heart-related conditions.

Even in suburban practice, professionals in their 30s are coming in with cardiac emergencies linked to stress, poor diets, and sedentary living. This is a wake-up call for the community,” said Dr. Ashish Mishra, Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

Preventive care still neglected

The survey found that only one in three patients undergo preventive cardiac check-ups, with most visiting hospitals only after symptoms appear. Doctors warn this reactive approach could be fatal.

“Preventive screening must be regularized so that we don’t lose precious time in emergencies, Dr. Mishra added.

Awareness gap and delays

The report also highlights poor awareness levels among patients. More than 70% of doctors said patients had only partial knowledge of their blood pressure, cholesterol, and sugar levels. Alarmingly, over half said people failed to identify classic heart attack symptoms such as chest pain, sweating, or breathlessness.

Even during emergencies, doctors reported that patients often fail to reach hospitals within the critical “golden hour.”

“This survey reflects the reality we face every day in our emergency rooms. Awareness, speed, and access to emergency cardiac care are three crucial factors,” said Dr. Sushil Kumar, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

Survey takeaways: What doctors are seeing

. Men still dominate cases: 67% of doctors said men form the majority of cardiac patients, though women are increasingly at risk.

. Middle-aged at highest risk: 80% reported patients between 41–60 years dominate cases; 8% said they are seeing patients under 40.

. Youth cases rising: 62% said cases in those below 40 have significantly increased in the last five years.

. Lifestyle factors the biggest driver: Stress, sedentary routines, smoking, poor diet, and diabetes form a “deadly cocktail.”

. Preventive culture is weak: 65% of patients seek medical help only after symptoms.

. Delays cost lives: Only 40% of doctors said patients reach hospitals within the golden hour.

. Barriers beyond medicine: Late recognition, lack of emergency response, and financial hurdles were cited as key obstacles.

Also Watch:

Doctors’ call: Prevention is key

Most doctors surveyed agreed that lifestyle changes — balanced diets, regular exercise, and cutting down on tobacco and alcohol — remain the most powerful defense against heart disease. They also called for stronger awareness drives, more cardiac facilities, and regular screening programs across suburban Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/