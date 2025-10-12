 Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 Timings Temporarily Revised For Line 9 Integration; Details Inside
Mumbai Metro announces temporary changes in train timings on Lines 2A and 7 from 12–18 Oct 2025 to facilitate integration with the upcoming Line 9 Phase-I. Trial runs and safety checks will ensure seamless connectivity between Andheri and Mira Bhayander. Commuters are advised to check updated schedules via the Mumbai 1 App and station boards.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 Timings Temporarily Revised For Line 9 Integration; Details Inside | File Photo

To facilitate the integration of Metro Line 7 with the upcoming Line 9 Phase-I section and ensure seamless travel between Andheri to Mira Bhayander, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) informs all commuters that there will be temporary changes in the operational timings of train services on Metro Line 2A (Dahisar East – Andheri West) and Metro Line 7 (Gundavali – Ovaripada) from 12th October 2025 to 18th October 2025.

"This planned modification is being carried out to facilitate the final system integration and safety trials between Metro Line 7 (Gundavali – Ovaripada) and the upcoming Line 9 Phase-I section (Dahisar East – Kashi Gaon), which forms part of the extension of the Red Line. At present, Metro Line 7 operates between Gundavali and Ovaripada, covering 13 stations. As Line 9, an extension of Line 7, nears completion, essential activities related to Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) testing, trial runs, and commissioning are underway. The Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) inspection for the Line 9 Phase-I section was successfully completed on 23rd September 2025" an official stated.

"To ensure seamless system integration, safety compliance, and smooth commissioning, MMMOCL will conduct trial runs between Gundavali and Kashi Gaon during this period. Accordingly, the train operation timings on Metro Lines 2A and 7, which usually begin at 5:25 a.m., will be temporarily revised as follows" said an official.

Commuters are advised to check the updated schedule on the Mumbai 1 App, official MMMOCL social media platforms, and station display boards before planning their journeys. "MMMOCL sincerely appreciates the cooperation and understanding of all passengers during this crucial stage of Mumbai Metro’s network expansion. These system integration and safety trials mark a significant milestone towards the commissioning of Metro Line 9 (Phase-I Section), which will soon provide direct and seamless connectivity from Gundavali to Mira Gaon, greatly enhancing commuter convenience across the western suburbs" further added official.

Revised Train Operations (12th – 18th October 2025)

From Dahanukarwadi:

The first train to Gundavali will depart

Monday To Friday- Morning 07:01 am

Saturday- Morning 07:00  am

Sunday- Morning 07:04 am

First train to Andheri West will depart at:

Monday To Friday- Morning 07:06 am

Saturday- Morning 06:58 am

Sunday- Morning 06:59 am 

From Dahisar East

First train to Andheri West will depart at

Monday To Friday- Morning 07:02 am

Saturday: Morning 07:02 am

Sunday: Morning 07:02 am

First train to Gundavli will depart at

Monday to Friday: Morning 06:58 am

Saturday: Morning 07:06 am

Sunday: Morning 07:01 am

From Andheri West

First train to arrive to Gundavli:

Monday to Friday: Morning 07:01

Saturday: Morning 07:02

Sunday: Morning 07:04

From Gundavli

First train to  arrive at Andheri West

Monday to Friday- Morning 07:06 am

Saturday- Morning 07:02 am

Sunday: Morning 07:00 am

